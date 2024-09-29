Kate Beckinsale wows in action-packed trailer for new Amazon Prime movie

Amazon is one of a few platforms duking it out to be considered the best streaming service on the planet, and it's not the only one to have figured out in the last couple of years that people don't mind a bit of schlock.
That's been evidenced by a long string of relatively low-rent action movies that have rocketed to the top of Netflix's and Prime Video's charts this year – and Amazon's latest just got an explosive trailer.
The movie will star Kate Beckinsale, who hasn't been seen on-screen as much as her fans might have liked in recent years, back in the action saddle having carried the Underworld franchise so ably back in the day. She'll play agent CIA agent Avery Graves – and she's the best in the business, but of course.
When she finds her husband kidnapped, though, she's soon blackmailed into stealing a top-secret file called Canary Black from her own agency. Things clearly get messy quickly, with a manhunt unfolding rapidly. Betrayals seem to be almost the default option, in fact, with few people she can actually trust.
It looks as though we can expect all the beats you'd hope for, including car chases and tense close-quarters fights – with at least a few big stunts to bring things to a climax. The trailer ends with a glimpse of Beckinsale leaping out of a window onto a waiting drone.
If you think this looks like a fun serving of easy-going action to anchor a movie night, you're probably not wrong. You also won't have to wait too long to check it out, because Canary Black will be hitting Prime Video on 24 October, in just a few weeks' time.
Whether it's greeted by particularly glowing critical reviews will probably be looked on by Amazon as something of a bonus question – what will be more important is how many people watch it in those first couple of weeks. It'll be curious to see whether Beckinsale has the same pull as stars like J-Lo who've starred in other streaming hits this year.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
