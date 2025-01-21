I'll be watching this huge Western series after monumental new trailer

When you see the label "Western", you probably react a lot like me, in that you assume at first the default would be a movie. Westerns propped up Hollywood for decades, long before the era of prestige TV, after all.
While some of the biggest and best Westerns of the last couple of decades are still movies, there have also been some hugely successful TV and streaming series, from Deadwood to (in a way) Westworld, and the latest and greatest seems to be 1923. This prequel to Yellowstone had a great first season, and its second just got a flagship trailer before it starts on 23 February.
The show stars a grizzled but game Harrison Ford opposite Helen Mirren as the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton clan, decades before the events of Yellowstone, which became a sensationally popular show. It's gritty and gets to revel in the interwar period that it makes its home.
This time around their land is under threat once more, from a grinningly evil Timothy Dalton, who's looking to transform it into a resort for the rich and famous, offering everything from skiing to hiking. It's the classic David vs Goliath template that has served the franchise so well to this point.
Meanwhile their son Spencer is making a long and arduous journey home across America to help them, and I'd put safe money on a late-season montage that gets him back just in time to avert a crisis or win some sort of a fight. It's the sort of suspenseful stuff that 1923 managed nicely in its first season, according to reviews.
That's my way of admitting that I never caught that season of the show – but thanks to this pacy and exciting trailer, I'm adding it to my watchlist. After all, I love a good Western, and this seems the perfect way of getting my fix without having to commit to watching a 3-hour epic on a random weekday evening after cooking. Of course, that means getting Paramount+, which will be worth it to see where it ranks for me in the list of the best streaming services I can get my hands on.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Revolutionary Hypershell exoskeleton gives hikers a 40% strength boost and up to 12.4 miles of speed assistance
Hypershell’s AI-powered outdoor exoskeleton also reduces fatigue by 30% and costs a fraction of Arc’tery’s Mo/Go Pants
By Matt Kollat Published
-
There's one Nintendo Switch 2 feature that'll make it a massive upgrade, and it's not the screen
Say goodbye to Joy-Con drift forever
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Prime's best-ever detective show returns to streaming – many seasons score 100%
Monk is a cult classic for a reason
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s underground sci-fi sensation just ended, but there's good news
Silo's going to be back, eventually
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'll always defend this sci-fi action flick – and it's on Prime Video now
Jurassic World was a fun reboot, and well worth your time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Marvel's 99% rated show is to return – 10 years after breakthrough original
Daredevil has been gone for way too long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney just teased iconic Brit sci-fi – over 60 years after landmark original
Doctor Who is coming back for more adventures
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix is making a huge surprise change for hit spy show's new season
The Recruit is taking a global trip this time out
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I can't believe the twist in this new Netflix comedy – and neither will you
One big taboo gets busted in Kinda Pregnant
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
My most anticipated Apple TV+ show gets another tantalising teaser
The Studio gets a minute tease
By Max Freeman-Mills Published