I think this might be Netflix's most emotional trailer ever

This is going to be a year of endings for Netflix, with some of the very biggest of its shows drawing to a close, some of them after years of devoted watching. Squid Game and Stranger Things will certainly get their time in the spotlight later in 2025, but first up is Cobra Kai, which ends in just a matter of days.

On 13 February the third part of its sixth and final season will hit Netflix, and a final new trailer has been released to really tug on the heartstrings of any fans who have had that date marked for weeks. It shows a montage of where the various characters have come from, some of them harking all the way back to the original Karate Kid.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer is absolutely chock full of emotions, telling in just a few minutes how its characters have grown together, overcome rivalry and adversity, and lost friends and teachers along the way. Even more emotionally, it uses a dramatic remix of Joe Esposito's You're The Best Around, a song that featured famously on the soundtrack of Karate Kid way back when.

It's basically custom-tuned to make you feel emotional if you have even the remotest connection to or affection for the show, but that doesn't mean it's all backward-looking. We also get glimpses of some of the climactic bouts that we're going to watch as our friends and heroes try to become the undisputed best.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

It all looks like we'll get to enjoy one heck of a send-off for a show that has rocketed into position as one of Netflix's most beloved franchises. In fact, I've said before that I would expect a spin-off to come out of the spin-off at some point – I find it hard to believe that Netflix will actually be able to walk away from such a popular franchise entirely.

Still, if Netflix is your pick of the best streaming services on the market right now, be sure to get this final chunk of episodes on your radar. Or, if you've never tried out Cobra Kai, perhaps this is the perfect time!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors