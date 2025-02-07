I think this might be Netflix's most emotional trailer ever
Cobra Kai's ending is going to be huge
This is going to be a year of endings for Netflix, with some of the very biggest of its shows drawing to a close, some of them after years of devoted watching. Squid Game and Stranger Things will certainly get their time in the spotlight later in 2025, but first up is Cobra Kai, which ends in just a matter of days.
On 13 February the third part of its sixth and final season will hit Netflix, and a final new trailer has been released to really tug on the heartstrings of any fans who have had that date marked for weeks. It shows a montage of where the various characters have come from, some of them harking all the way back to the original Karate Kid.
The trailer is absolutely chock full of emotions, telling in just a few minutes how its characters have grown together, overcome rivalry and adversity, and lost friends and teachers along the way. Even more emotionally, it uses a dramatic remix of Joe Esposito's You're The Best Around, a song that featured famously on the soundtrack of Karate Kid way back when.
It's basically custom-tuned to make you feel emotional if you have even the remotest connection to or affection for the show, but that doesn't mean it's all backward-looking. We also get glimpses of some of the climactic bouts that we're going to watch as our friends and heroes try to become the undisputed best.
It all looks like we'll get to enjoy one heck of a send-off for a show that has rocketed into position as one of Netflix's most beloved franchises. In fact, I've said before that I would expect a spin-off to come out of the spin-off at some point – I find it hard to believe that Netflix will actually be able to walk away from such a popular franchise entirely.
Still, if Netflix is your pick of the best streaming services on the market right now, be sure to get this final chunk of episodes on your radar. Or, if you've never tried out Cobra Kai, perhaps this is the perfect time!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
20 minutes, two home weights and this HYROX-inspired workout for full-body power
Ready to experience the perfect fusion of strength, endurance, and agility?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Danner Mountain 600 Evo review: A lightweight hiker with a major durability advantage
Can a hiking boot be rugged, comfortable, and recraftable? Danner thinks so.
By Matt Buckley Published
-
HBO's most underrated comedy gets a dazzling trailer ahead of return
The Righteous Gemstones will go out with a bang
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's unreal new sci-fi movie gets a dreamy sneak peek
The Electric State looks high-budget and intriguing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's newest stunning thriller is almost here, and it looks so tense
Apple Cider Vinegar is finally about to stream
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
I'm more than a little overwhelmed by Netflix's latest huge trailer
There's too much content!
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Prime Video's new series wants to be 300, but can it compete?
House of David is a bit of a weird one for the streamer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's best thriller series is back with a bang in new trailer
The White Lotus is a sensation
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in February: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
These shows and movies are massive additions
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gets a hidden feature update that makes life so much simpler
This new feature is especially great if you watch on your phone or tablet
By Rik Henderson Published