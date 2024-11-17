I can't wait for massive Netflix action movie with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman

If you want to be the biggest and best streaming service in the world, you have to spin a lot of plates, and that includes making sure there are holiday movies to suit each season in your catalogue. Netflix is pretty good at this, as it's proved over the years, and one of its upcoming new additions looks super fun.

Carry-On got a short teaser a few weeks ago, but now it has a full trailer that makes it clear what we can expect from this action-thriller. Taron Egerton's going to have a lot on his hands as a young TSA agent who gets embroiled in a terrifying plot as people travel home for Christmas.

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When a mysterious earbud turns up in his security lane accompanied by a text telling him to put it in his ear, he's suddenly in a one-on-one conversation with someone who seems to have a terrorist plot aiming at one specific plane. He has to let a suspicious bag through his scanner or risk the safety of himself and his girlfriend (Sofia Carson).

The identity of that villain is a really interesting one – he'll be played by Jason Bateman, and we get a series of pretty good looks at him in this second trailer. Bateman has branched out into more serious work in recent years, in particular in Netflix's hit drama Ozark, and it's great to see him going for something as grimy and evil as this.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Crucially, it also looks like exactly the sort of movie that can be a huge success for a family film night around the holidays – it's not a kids' movie, so nobody feels patronised, and it's got someone to interest a mix of generations. Egerton is a young star of the last decade, while Bateman's been doing it for way longer.

One warning if you haven't already clicked to watch that trailer up above, though: it's one of those that appears to show basically the whole arc of the movie in less than three minutes. If you've already seen enough to be heavily interested, consider just waiting until 13 December when Cary-On hits Netflix to watch it.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors