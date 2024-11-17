I can't wait for massive Netflix action movie with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman

If you want to be the biggest and best streaming service in the world, you have to spin a lot of plates, and that includes making sure there are holiday movies to suit each season in your catalogue. Netflix is pretty good at this, as it's proved over the years, and one of its upcoming new additions looks super fun.
Carry-On got a short teaser a few weeks ago, but now it has a full trailer that makes it clear what we can expect from this action-thriller. Taron Egerton's going to have a lot on his hands as a young TSA agent who gets embroiled in a terrifying plot as people travel home for Christmas.
When a mysterious earbud turns up in his security lane accompanied by a text telling him to put it in his ear, he's suddenly in a one-on-one conversation with someone who seems to have a terrorist plot aiming at one specific plane. He has to let a suspicious bag through his scanner or risk the safety of himself and his girlfriend (Sofia Carson).
The identity of that villain is a really interesting one – he'll be played by Jason Bateman, and we get a series of pretty good looks at him in this second trailer. Bateman has branched out into more serious work in recent years, in particular in Netflix's hit drama Ozark, and it's great to see him going for something as grimy and evil as this.
Crucially, it also looks like exactly the sort of movie that can be a huge success for a family film night around the holidays – it's not a kids' movie, so nobody feels patronised, and it's got someone to interest a mix of generations. Egerton is a young star of the last decade, while Bateman's been doing it for way longer.
One warning if you haven't already clicked to watch that trailer up above, though: it's one of those that appears to show basically the whole arc of the movie in less than three minutes. If you've already seen enough to be heavily interested, consider just waiting until 13 December when Cary-On hits Netflix to watch it.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Latest Nike Run Club app update adds two genius features runners will love – for free!
Plan better, run safer, and stay connected
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
HBO's best new shows revealed in massive new reveal-all trailer
HBO is going big in 2025
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Love Netflix's Drive To Survive? Catch this upcoming series about an F1 icon
Senna will tell a brilliant story
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
After J-Lo's Netflix sci-fi flop, the star takes to Amazon Prime in heartwarming turn
Unstoppable looks hugely heart-warming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new Squid Game 2 trailer raises questions – and I'm already sold
The biggest show in the world is nearly back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Keira Knightley as you've never seen her before in new Netflix thriller series
Black Doves looks like rip-roaring stuff
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new crime drama could be your new favourite show
Get Millie Black might be quite dark
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Apple TV+ show just got a huge sneak peek before S2
Silo's S2 opening moments look fantastic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's massive new show has hidden features that are a must-watch
Fan of The Penguin? Find out way more here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published