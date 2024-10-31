Huge sequel with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes makes Disney+ a must this November

Marvel's been doing quite well for itself in terms of critical reactions to the ongoing Agatha All Along, but that doesn't mean it's just sitting on its hands about its upcoming schedule. It just debuted a preview of its slate for the remainder of 2024 and some of 2025, and there are some big hitters included.
None of these is bigger than the enormous blockbuster it just confirmed for Disney+: Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie, which cruised past the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, will hit the streaming platform on 12 November globally, letting millions of people watch it at no extra cost.
For Marvel fans, this is the sort of addition that makes Disney+ pretty much indispensable, and will definitely help the platform keep fighting in the battle to be the best streaming service on the planet.
The enormous sequel sees Deadpool team up with one of the most famous faces in superhero movies over the last couple of decades – Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. They're not exactly the best of friends for most of the movie, admittedly, and there are some fairly wicked fight scenes (and repartee) to enjoy between the two.
The movie initially got a somewhat mixed bag of critic reviews, but audiences have rallied to its cause since its release, and it now boasts a fairly huge 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is persuasive. Those box office numbers don't lie, either – it's been a sensation this calendar year.
Still, at least one member of the team here at T3 will have to hold on a little while longer to watch it at home. Our Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, proclaimed back when the movie became available to rent digitally that he'd be holding off for the 4K Blu-Ray release. He's adamant that nothing has changed, and that he'll be waiting for the pristine quality that a good disc transfer can bring.
The good news for him is that the Blu-Ray (which is already out in the US) is releasing on 4 November in most other regions, so in just a couple of weeks' time people will have all manner of ways to watch Deadpool & Wolverine. For those who like almost all of what Marvel does, meanwhile, that Look Ahead trailer has plenty of other interesting moments, not least a decent look at Daredevil: Born Again.
