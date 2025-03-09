HBO's The Wire actor captivates in new Netflix Top 10 movie
Michael K Williams stars posthumously in Breaking, now streaming on Netflix
When I think over my favourite HBO series ever, there's plenty to pick from. The Sopranos, of course. Game of Thrones sits high, too. True Detective is undoubtedly up there also. More recently, The Last of Us has impressed too. But one that still lives with me is The Wire – a landmark show like little else since, full of drama and turmoil and memorable characters.
Of all those, it was Michael K Williams' depiction as Omar who was my favourite of the bunch. Sadly, the actor passed away in 2021 – but his spirit lives on it various movies, including the posthumously released Breaking, in 2022, which has just landed in the Netflix Top 10 chart. Once again, Williams is captivating, as you can see in the trailer below.
The movie is based on true events and is about a Veteran Marine, Brian Brown-Easley – played expertly by John Boyega – who lacks support and finances and takes matters into his own hands by taking a bank and many of its employees hostage. It builds and builds, with Williams' role as Eli Bernard, a hostage negotiator.
The cast in the movie is predominantly composed of celebrated black actors, with Boyega's performance as mesmerising as it is sad. Other notable talent from Nicole Beharie, as the bank manager, really stands out. No surprise it won the Sundance Film Festival's Special Jury Award (for Ensemble Cast) – the director, Abi Damaris Corbin, was also nominated for a Grand Jury Prize.
The stakes are clearly very high in Breaking. As it's rooted in true events, this is no throwaway action flick or heist movie. Critics have called it a modern-day Dog Day Afternoon, following in the footsteps of the 1975 classic American crime drama, starring Al Pacino, about a hostage bank robbery.
Breaking has performed well with critics and viewers alike, too, with the Rotten Tomatoes score topping out at a solid 84%, based on more than 250 verified ratings. I think that score would be higher if many hadn't criticised it for lack of action – as this is more about the broken system and where that can, regrettably, take people. Watch it now on Netflix, again proving why it's one of the best streaming services once more...
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The North Face brings next-level propulsion to the trails with VECTIV 3.0
The outdoor giant just announced four new shoes, including the latest iteration of the Summit VECTIV Pro
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I never knew this Guy Ritchie spin-off existed – it just crashed Netflix's Top 10
Snatch, the series, came out in 2017 – but you can stream it on Netflix now
By Mike Lowe Published