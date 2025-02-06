HBO's most underrated comedy gets a dazzling trailer ahead of return
The Righteous Gemstones will go out with a bang
HBO is an absolutely reliable hit-factory when it comes to TV shows, but sometimes its bigger projects can take the spotlight while smaller shows thrive in the background. You might have missed it among all the awards and adulation for Succession in recent years, but HBO has had another superb comedy on the boil this whole time.
The Righteous Gemstones, which tells the story of a a larger-than-life family of televangelists and what they get up to when they're not on air or preaching, is about to get its fourth and final season, which starts on 9 March on Max in the US, or Sky Atlantic and Now here in the UK.
The show has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, and has become a firm cult favourite for those who like their comedies offbeat and more than a little profane. In fact, after its first season scored 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, its second hit the heights of 89%, while its third got a perfect 100% score, reflecting that upturn in quality but also the amount of attention it was getting.
This time around, the Gemstones have some huge projects in their sights, including a daft-sounding bible series focussed on the teenage years of Jesus (or "Teenjus", as he's being dubbed by its determined creator). There are new self-help books to be sold, conventions to visit, and some serious Civil War-era reenactments to supply some action for those who were craving a bit more gunfire (or musket fire) in the show.
It all adds up to a really eclectic teaser that promises exactly the sort of hijinks and absurdity that makes the show so fun, and which should get fans really excited before its return in a month's time. If you haven't had the chance to watch it yet, of course, now could be the perfect moment.
Whether you're using Max or catching up with HBO through Now or Sky Atlantic, its shows make whatever platform it's on automatically a contender as one of the best streaming services on the market. Get The Righteous Gemstones on your watchlist if you need a bit more levity in your life!
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
