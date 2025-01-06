Harrison Ford is on top form as massive Western show returns soon

When you tally up a list of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet, you might not always remember to include Paramount+, which nonetheless has a really solid roster of shows and movies to rely on, thanks to decades of historic releases. Now, one of its biggest new shows is coming back.
Yellowstone was a simply massive success in the US and worldwide, but with the departure of Kevin Costner it's arguably hit the brakes a little. Thankfully for Paramount, its origins-story spinoff 1923 has continued to do the business, and it's coming back for a second season starting on 23 February.
It tells the story of how the Dutton family actually got their expansive ranch, in the early 20th century. That was a time of lawlessness, corruption and brutal conditions, so it's fair to say that it hasn't been an easy ride so far.
Part of what made the show so alluring was that it managed to lasso two absolutely titanic older stars to take the reins as the Duttons matriarch and patriarch – no less than Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren themselves. Each has displayed remarkable commitment to their role, too, with no hint that this is a short-term gig for either.
1923 therefore takes its place alongside Shrinking on Apple TV+ as a remarkable bit of work from Ford in the latter stages of his career. Having stayed away from TV for decades, the streaming era seems to have thrown at least a couple of projects into his lap that he really chimes with.
With the Paramount+ Western's first season sitting on an impressive 90% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, there's every reason to be hopeful that its second outing will be just as rock solid. It's clear that there's quite a lot of appetite from viewers for Westerns, too – as the imminent arrival of Netflix's bone-crunching American Primeval looks set to demonstrate.
So, if you're a fan of big hats, revolvers and land disputes (along with sizzling tension, top performances and amazing landscapes), catch up with 1923's first season before sinking in to enjoy its second in a few weeks.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
LG's new OLED fixes one major problem that I always thought was an issue
The LG M5 OLED no longer requires line-of-sight for wireless connectivity
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is smart tech the smartest of purchases?
John Bentley is concerned that we’re spending a lot of money on gadgets that simply stop working in a few short years
By Jon Bentley Published
-
One of Netflix's most beloved series finally confirms when it will end
Cobra Kai's final part gets a date
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's best new movie just hit Amazon Prime
The Fall Guy is well worth a look
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge new Western series gets a super-bloody trailer
American Primeval looks superb but violent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of my favourite movies ever leaves Netflix this month
Phantom Thread is a masterpiece
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've wanted to watch this wild action movie for ages – Netflix loses it soon
65 is going extinct imminently
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in January: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
There's plenty to come this January on Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video in January: 5 of the best shows and movies to check out
Prime Video should have a big month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Catch this thriller before a huge remake arrives – it leaves Netflix very soon
American Psycho is getting updated
By Max Freeman-Mills Published