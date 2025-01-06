Harrison Ford is on top form as massive Western show returns soon

When you tally up a list of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet, you might not always remember to include Paramount+, which nonetheless has a really solid roster of shows and movies to rely on, thanks to decades of historic releases. Now, one of its biggest new shows is coming back.

Yellowstone was a simply massive success in the US and worldwide, but with the departure of Kevin Costner it's arguably hit the brakes a little. Thankfully for Paramount, its origins-story spinoff 1923 has continued to do the business, and it's coming back for a second season starting on 23 February.

It tells the story of how the Dutton family actually got their expansive ranch, in the early 20th century. That was a time of lawlessness, corruption and brutal conditions, so it's fair to say that it hasn't been an easy ride so far.

Part of what made the show so alluring was that it managed to lasso two absolutely titanic older stars to take the reins as the Duttons matriarch and patriarch – no less than Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren themselves. Each has displayed remarkable commitment to their role, too, with no hint that this is a short-term gig for either.

1923 therefore takes its place alongside Shrinking on Apple TV+ as a remarkable bit of work from Ford in the latter stages of his career. Having stayed away from TV for decades, the streaming era seems to have thrown at least a couple of projects into his lap that he really chimes with.

With the Paramount+ Western's first season sitting on an impressive 90% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, there's every reason to be hopeful that its second outing will be just as rock solid. It's clear that there's quite a lot of appetite from viewers for Westerns, too – as the imminent arrival of Netflix's bone-crunching American Primeval looks set to demonstrate.

So, if you're a fan of big hats, revolvers and land disputes (along with sizzling tension, top performances and amazing landscapes), catch up with 1923's first season before sinking in to enjoy its second in a few weeks.