Netflix's huge new Western series gets a super-bloody trailer

Netflix isn't the only big player on our list of the best streaming services that plays it a little coy when it releases trailers for new series and movies. Typically it can be a little hard to judge whether a new show will be appropriate for all viewers since trailers don't open with age ratings or certificates.
Occasionally, though, it makes things more explicit – and a trailer for its imminent Western series American Primeval might just be one of its bloodiest ever. The trailer's even labelled as the "Official Mature Rated Trailer" to underline things, and it's full to the brim with scalpings, wounds and violence.
In fact, the trailer's so focused on underlining the gory stuff you can expect from the series that it might be a little harder to guess what its overarching plot actually looks like. Thankfully, prior teasers have been a little clearer. The show will star Betty Gilpin as a mother navigating extraordinary danger in an attempt to find a new, better home for her child.
It looks like her convoy will be set upon by a violent attack, leaving her in the clutches of the wild and relying on the help of Taylor Kitsch's gruff but extremely experienced survivalist. Their dynamic looks fairly guaranteed to be spiky, and this newer trailer underlines the depth of the threats they'll try to avoid.
Part of why American Primeval has so much buzz is that it's got some interesting names attached in production terms, crucially including one of the co-writers of the hit Leonardo DiCaprio film The Revenant, which earned him a long-awaited Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2016.
In fact, Kitsch's character in American Primeval looks so reminiscent of DiCaprio in The Revenant that it can scarcely be a coincidence. Both are wrapped in heavy layers of fur in an attempt to stay out of brutal winter conditions, and both seem prepared to do almost anything to stay alive. You won't have to last too long before you can watch the show, though – it arrives on Netflix on 9 January.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Merrell reimagines hiking shoes for a new era with SpeedARC Surge BOA
Lightweight design meets heavyweight features
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Pilates vs weight training: what are they and what’s best for you?
Beginners will benefit massively from both approaches to strength training, but each has its merits and downfalls
By Leon Poultney Published
-
One of my favourite movies ever leaves Netflix this month
Phantom Thread is a masterpiece
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've wanted to watch this wild action movie for ages – Netflix loses it soon
65 is going extinct imminently
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in January: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
There's plenty to come this January on Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
5 most eagerly-anticipated shows coming to streaming in 2025
Want to know what to wishlist on your favourite streaming service? Here are five great choices.
By Brian Comber Published
-
Amazon Prime Video in January: 5 of the best shows and movies to check out
Prime Video should have a big month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Catch this thriller before a huge remake arrives – it leaves Netflix very soon
American Psycho is getting updated
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The 7 best new thrillers of 2024 – catch these streaming hits now
It's been a great year for fans of on-screen stress
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Everyone should watch this western before it disappears this week
3:10 to Yuma is one of my all-time favorites
By Max Freeman-Mills Published