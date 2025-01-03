Netflix's huge new Western series gets a super-bloody trailer

American Primeval looks superb but violent

American Primeval on Netflix
Max Freeman-Mills
Netflix isn't the only big player on our list of the best streaming services that plays it a little coy when it releases trailers for new series and movies. Typically it can be a little hard to judge whether a new show will be appropriate for all viewers since trailers don't open with age ratings or certificates.

Occasionally, though, it makes things more explicit – and a trailer for its imminent Western series American Primeval might just be one of its bloodiest ever. The trailer's even labelled as the "Official Mature Rated Trailer" to underline things, and it's full to the brim with scalpings, wounds and violence.

American Primeval | Official Mature-Rated Trailer | Netflix - YouTube American Primeval | Official Mature-Rated Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
In fact, the trailer's so focused on underlining the gory stuff you can expect from the series that it might be a little harder to guess what its overarching plot actually looks like. Thankfully, prior teasers have been a little clearer. The show will star Betty Gilpin as a mother navigating extraordinary danger in an attempt to find a new, better home for her child.

It looks like her convoy will be set upon by a violent attack, leaving her in the clutches of the wild and relying on the help of Taylor Kitsch's gruff but extremely experienced survivalist. Their dynamic looks fairly guaranteed to be spiky, and this newer trailer underlines the depth of the threats they'll try to avoid.

American Primeval on Netflix
Part of why American Primeval has so much buzz is that it's got some interesting names attached in production terms, crucially including one of the co-writers of the hit Leonardo DiCaprio film The Revenant, which earned him a long-awaited Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2016.

In fact, Kitsch's character in American Primeval looks so reminiscent of DiCaprio in The Revenant that it can scarcely be a coincidence. Both are wrapped in heavy layers of fur in an attempt to stay out of brutal winter conditions, and both seem prepared to do almost anything to stay alive. You won't have to last too long before you can watch the show, though – it arrives on Netflix on 9 January.

