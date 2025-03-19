Forget Electric State flop, I think Netflix's next big movie will knock it out of the park
Are you feeling Happy now?
Quick Summary
The first teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived and it's looking every bit as good as we hoped.
It'll be available to watch on Netflix from 25 July 2025.
Netflix might not have got the critics on its side for its latest movie release, but there's something coming down the pipeline that should turn the tide.
The Electric State has been slammed by most reviewers, scoring just 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, although viewers tend to be a bit more positive about it. We've even thrown our own hat into the ring, with T3's tech editor, Mike Lowe, calling it "a fun sci-fi thrill ride".
I've not yet seen it myself so can't comment, but there's one movie coming to Netflix soon that I'm much more excited about, and its first teaser trailer makes me think the woeful reception for The Electric State might soon be forgotten.
Adam Sandler has had a sketchy last few years. His exclusive contract with Netflix has resulted in considerably more shockers than stunners for the streaming service. However, by returning to inarguably his finest moment ever, he is set to deliver a film I've been eagerly-awaiting for almost three decades.
And, if the first trailer is anything to go by, he could well have knocked it out of the park.
All the ducks are lined up for a truly hilarious comeback for Sandler and his eponymous superstar golfer. And what's perhaps most significant about the brief clips of Happy Gilmore 2 we've got so far, is that it seems to be retaining the heart that made the 1996 original so enduring.
Not only does it look like the comedic silliness will continue, but Gilmore was always a sweet, everyman character (albeit with the ability to bash the living doo-dah out of a golf ball). That's apparent once more in the sequel's first trailer.
Gilmore doesn't have a stupid voice, he's not afflicted with an offensively stereotypical character trait, and in many ways, he's in the exact swimlane Sandler should have stuck to for subsequent comedies.
It's certainly telling that one of his other finest moments featured a similar lead role – The Wedding Singer. What's the betting that'll be on the cards for a Netflix sequel too?
That would really make my year if confirmed. For now though, I'm sure I'll be content with Happy Gilmore 2 when it arrives on Netflix on 25 July. And heaven knows, we all need a good laugh right now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
