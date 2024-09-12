Disney+ suddenly announces major price cut – but you must act fast to save 60%

Summer may be all but over, yet Disney+ is looking to bring some streaming service sunshine into your life with the sudden announcement of a major price drop – by a massive 60% compared to the usual monthly price.

But you'll need to act fast to secure this deal, as it's live from now through until the close of 28 September. If you sign-up during that window – as either a new or returning customer – then you'll be eligible for a maximum of 3 months' subscription at £1.99 / $1.99 per month.

Disney+: was £/$4.99 per month, now £/$1.99 per month One of the best streaming services just got an even better price – with a massive 60% off the usual 'With Ads' price. It only lasts for a maximum of 3 months, but you're able to cancel any time during your discounted subscription period or thereafter should you wish. After the 3 months elapse, your subscription will continue on the usual rate – but even that's a decent price given how much great content Disney hosts.

Disney+ has massively improved since it first came into being, too, with a content library that's significantly expanded. Part of that is down to Disney's expansive rights, having scooped up Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, and Pixar.

That means you'll find all Star Wars shows and movies here, plus your favourite superhero flicks – from Spider-Man to The Avengers – and, of course, Disney Pixar releases, such as the forthcoming Inside Out 2 (which is 'coming soon').

There are plenty of highlights coming over the next few months, too, with In Vogue: The 90s available now (with the second half of season one coming on 20 September), Only Murders In The Building season 4 putting out a new episode on Tuesdays, and Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along hitting the service from 19 September.

So be sure to sign up if you've not already. The promotion only affects the With Ads subscription type which, as the name suggests, includes advertising and maxes out at Full HD (1080p) resolution. If you want to drop the ads, it's £/$7.99 per month for a Standard sub, while Premium is £10.99/$13.99 per month and you can watch in 4K Ultra-HD with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos surround audio where available.