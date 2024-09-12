Disney+ suddenly announces major price cut – but you must act fast to save 60%

Summer may be all but over, yet Disney+ is looking to bring some streaming service sunshine into your life with the sudden announcement of a major price drop – by a massive 60% compared to the usual monthly price.
But you'll need to act fast to secure this deal, as it's live from now through until the close of 28 September. If you sign-up during that window – as either a new or returning customer – then you'll be eligible for a maximum of 3 months' subscription at £1.99 / $1.99 per month.
Disney+: was £/$4.99 per month, now £/$1.99 per month
One of the best streaming services just got an even better price – with a massive 60% off the usual 'With Ads' price.
It only lasts for a maximum of 3 months, but you're able to cancel any time during your discounted subscription period or thereafter should you wish.
After the 3 months elapse, your subscription will continue on the usual rate – but even that's a decent price given how much great content Disney hosts.
Disney+ has massively improved since it first came into being, too, with a content library that's significantly expanded. Part of that is down to Disney's expansive rights, having scooped up Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, and Pixar.
That means you'll find all Star Wars shows and movies here, plus your favourite superhero flicks – from Spider-Man to The Avengers – and, of course, Disney Pixar releases, such as the forthcoming Inside Out 2 (which is 'coming soon').
There are plenty of highlights coming over the next few months, too, with In Vogue: The 90s available now (with the second half of season one coming on 20 September), Only Murders In The Building season 4 putting out a new episode on Tuesdays, and Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along hitting the service from 19 September.
So be sure to sign up if you've not already. The promotion only affects the With Ads subscription type which, as the name suggests, includes advertising and maxes out at Full HD (1080p) resolution. If you want to drop the ads, it's £/$7.99 per month for a Standard sub, while Premium is £10.99/$13.99 per month and you can watch in 4K Ultra-HD with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos surround audio where available.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
PUMA Fast-RB review: the rule-breaking super shoe that redefines speed
Experience speed like never before with Puma's boldest shoe yet
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple TV+ hidden Tom Hanks sci-fi gem is like Cast Away meets Fallout – and I love it
Finch flew under the radar at launch
By Mike Lowe Published