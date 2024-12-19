Disney+s Marvel comeback starts here – the most eagerly-awaited new show is looking great

Could we get any more excited about this?

Disney+ on an iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

A trio of promotional pictures for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again have appeared online.

The show will see a return to the adult-rated version of the character, with Charlie Cox reprising the role in March 2025.

We're not quite sure where it went wrong for Marvel, when it comes to MCU TV shows, that is, but wrong it sure went.

As good as some of the more recent series are, they failed to hit the critical highs of the likes of WandaVision, Hawkeye and the first season of Loki. And even they arguably failed to spark as much joy as Netflix debutees Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Indeed, it is one of the latter that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are relying on to reinvigorate the concept for the streaming service. Daredevil is set to return in all his adult-rated glory and, if the first official shots are anything to go by, we think the television MCU could be back on track.

Image 1 of 3
Daredevil Born Again still
(Image credit: Disney / Marvel Studios / Entertainment Weekly)

Exclusively posted by Entertainment Weekly, the three promotional images show the original cast returning in glorious fashion – not least Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin and Charlie Cox's eponymous Daredevil.

Fans will also be thrilled to learn that the original Netflix show forms the bedrock for Daredevil: Born Again. The new showrunner, Dario Scardapane, told EW that it will share some of its heritage but also bring something new to the table: "The real trick was to have the DNA of the old Netflix show, but then push it forward into something very new," he said.

It will continue the 18+ rating too, with Disney making the bold decision to revert the character back to his grittier roots, rather than continue the softened version seen in the likes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The show will premiere on 4 March 2025, so we fully expect to see a follow-up trailer soon. You can rest assured that we'll also bring that to you as soon as it appears.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸