Disney+s Marvel comeback starts here – the most eagerly-awaited new show is looking great

Quick Summary
A trio of promotional pictures for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again have appeared online.
The show will see a return to the adult-rated version of the character, with Charlie Cox reprising the role in March 2025.
We're not quite sure where it went wrong for Marvel, when it comes to MCU TV shows, that is, but wrong it sure went.
As good as some of the more recent series are, they failed to hit the critical highs of the likes of WandaVision, Hawkeye and the first season of Loki. And even they arguably failed to spark as much joy as Netflix debutees Daredevil and Jessica Jones.
Indeed, it is one of the latter that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are relying on to reinvigorate the concept for the streaming service. Daredevil is set to return in all his adult-rated glory and, if the first official shots are anything to go by, we think the television MCU could be back on track.
Exclusively posted by Entertainment Weekly, the three promotional images show the original cast returning in glorious fashion – not least Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin and Charlie Cox's eponymous Daredevil.
Fans will also be thrilled to learn that the original Netflix show forms the bedrock for Daredevil: Born Again. The new showrunner, Dario Scardapane, told EW that it will share some of its heritage but also bring something new to the table: "The real trick was to have the DNA of the old Netflix show, but then push it forward into something very new," he said.
It will continue the 18+ rating too, with Disney making the bold decision to revert the character back to his grittier roots, rather than continue the softened version seen in the likes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
The show will premiere on 4 March 2025, so we fully expect to see a follow-up trailer soon. You can rest assured that we'll also bring that to you as soon as it appears.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
A Week on the Wrist with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme Sport – pure, unadulterated luxury
The TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme is a great way to get into the world of tourbillons
By Sam Cross Published
-
I grew up on these characters – Netflix better do them justice
Asterix & Obelix are back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 essential Disney+ shows you never knew existed
Disney+ is great for Star Wars, Marvel and, of course, Disney's own content, but here are three TV shows you might not have known about
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 terrible Christmas movies that are so bad they're good – and where to stream them
No Christmas is complete without watching at least one of these cringe-worthy Christmas classics
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 best spy shows to stream after Day of the Jackal
Finished the superb first season of Day of the Jackal? Here are three great shows to try next
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 alternative Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Elf and Home Alone are obviously brilliant, be here are three other films you might not have thought to watch this holiday season
By Brian Comber Published
-
Huge sequel with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes makes Disney+ a must this November
Deadpool & Wolverine is finally on its way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited new Marvel series gets a release date at last
The devil is in the details
By Rik Henderson Published
-
10 blockbuster movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+ soon
There are some great films heading to streaming services – here are 10 highlights
By Brian Comber Published
-
How to watch the biggest Emmy 2024 winners on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+
A whole host of Emmys were given to shows on streaming services, so here's where to watch them
By Rik Henderson Published