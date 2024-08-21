Disney+ cancels major Star Wars series before it really gets going

Quick Summary Star Wars: The Acolyte has been cancelled after just one series. Disney has decided not to bring it back to Disney+ in the face of poor fan feedback.

Star Wars fans have had a great few years, mainly since Disney+ first launched in 2019 in the US. We've been treated to a whole swathe of new shows and content set in the universe, with most of them proving hugely successful.

However, not everything has been a hit – The Book of Boba Fett was largely criticised by the fan base, while even the third season of The Mandalorian scored relatively poorly on Rotten Tomatoes.

That trend has continued with Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest original series to hit the streaming service, with fans just not taking to it at all.

Neither has Disney it seems as Deadline reports that plans for a second season have been scrapped and the show cancelled. Season 1 ran for eight episodes and that's all you're getting, it seems.

The Acolyte | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, it ended with a (mostly) satisfying conclusion to the story, so you won't at least be left hanging on a knife's edge.

We're also still getting season 2 of Ahsoka, which definitely does need to happen thanks to a cliffhanger at the end of the first. And Pedro Pascal will once again be donning his Beskar underpants for The Madalorian & Grogu movie, set for release in 2026.

There will also be the hugely-anticipated second season of Andor, of course.

So there's still plenty of Star Wars coming, but it seems that Disney will be more selective in future – much like it's starting to be with the Marvel Cinematic Universe too.

At least star Lee Jung-jae has plenty to be getting on with – Netflix has confirmed that a third and final season of Squid Game will be coming next year.

