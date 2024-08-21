Disney+ cancels major Star Wars series before it really gets going

Quick Summary
Star Wars: The Acolyte has been cancelled after just one series.
Disney has decided not to bring it back to Disney+ in the face of poor fan feedback.
Star Wars fans have had a great few years, mainly since Disney+ first launched in 2019 in the US. We've been treated to a whole swathe of new shows and content set in the universe, with most of them proving hugely successful.
However, not everything has been a hit – The Book of Boba Fett was largely criticised by the fan base, while even the third season of The Mandalorian scored relatively poorly on Rotten Tomatoes.
That trend has continued with Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest original series to hit the streaming service, with fans just not taking to it at all.
Neither has Disney it seems as Deadline reports that plans for a second season have been scrapped and the show cancelled. Season 1 ran for eight episodes and that's all you're getting, it seems.
Thankfully, it ended with a (mostly) satisfying conclusion to the story, so you won't at least be left hanging on a knife's edge.
We're also still getting season 2 of Ahsoka, which definitely does need to happen thanks to a cliffhanger at the end of the first. And Pedro Pascal will once again be donning his Beskar underpants for The Madalorian & Grogu movie, set for release in 2026.
There will also be the hugely-anticipated second season of Andor, of course.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So there's still plenty of Star Wars coming, but it seems that Disney will be more selective in future – much like it's starting to be with the Marvel Cinematic Universe too.
At least star Lee Jung-jae has plenty to be getting on with – Netflix has confirmed that a third and final season of Squid Game will be coming next year.
How much is Disney+?
Disney+ recently announced a new series of price hikes for the platform in the US. From 17 October 2024, a Disney+ with Ads plan will cost $9.99 per month (up from $7.99). The ad-free plan will go from $13.99 to $15.99.
There are three price plans in the UK and, as of the date of writing, there are no current plans to raise them.
Disney+ Standard with ads is priced at £4.99 per month, while Standard (1080p streaming) costs £7.99 per month.
A Disney+ Premium plans will cost you £10.99 per month but gives you 4K Dolby Vision streaming and a few other additional benefits.
Disney+ starts at AU$13.99 per month in Australia.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Sonos won’t be bringing its old app back
Sonos has changed its mind about resurrecting its older app: it's "less reliable & less stable than you remember"
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Strengthen your entire body and move more efficiently with this five-move bodyweight workout
Nail the basics whilst boosting strength and muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 most underrated crime shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Here are three crime dramas you might not have heard of before, but will be glad you finally did
By Brian Comber Published
-
Disney+ prices being hiked up again – the honeymoon period for streaming is surely over
Disney announces a new price rise in the US
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+'s Andor season 2 has a clever storytelling trick up its sleeve
There's going to be a movie-like feel this season
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Disney+ show just received the most Emmy nominations ever – watch it now
The Bear's stressful second season has been a hit with the Emmys
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney's scariest-ever Marvel show gives MCU something that horror fans will love
Agatha All Along finally gets a trailer – and promises genuine scares
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 shows cancelled by Disney+ that deserve another season
Not all the shows you like stick around – here are three on Disney+ we feel should have
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 under-appreciated shows on Disney+ you really shouldn't ignore
Not every big show that arrives on a streaming service is a hit, some just fall through the cracks – here are three that shouldn't have
By Brian Comber Published