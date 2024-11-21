Did Apple TV+ just drop the most star-studded trailer of all time?

I've been saying for a while that you can't really judge which is the best streaming service purely on star power, but if you did want to do that then Apple TV+ would be on quite a hot streak. It's only been a few weeks since it reunited George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Wolfs, after all, and now it's dropped what might be the most star-studded trailer I can remember ever seeing.
It's for a new show, The Studio, created by and starring Seth Rogen as the beleaguered head of a Hollywood movie studio trying to keep the show on the road. What's seriously jaw-dropping about the trailer is just how many cameos it sneaks into its minute-long span.
We get a look at Martin Scorsese apparently scorching Rogen's ego, Catherine O'Hara guiding him through his thoughts, Bryan Cranston keeping him focused on the prize, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. I'm fairly certain there's a split second of Mark Wahlberg talking to Rogen, and Paul Dano will clearly be in at least one of the fictional movies the studio's making.
Thought that was it? We see Zoë Kravitz picking up a Golden Globe for, well, something, and it looks like Kathryn Hahn will play Rogen's main assistant, to add to a frankly ridiculous pile, and those are just the celebrities I was able to spot in the show's first teaser. Who can say how extensive its call sheet will be when it actually arrives?
Sadly, though, we've got a while to wait on this one – The Studio doesn't arrive on Apple TV+ until 26 March 2025, when the first two episodes will hit the platform. There will then be weekly episodes until late May, with 10 in total. This means Apple's giving it a bit more time to build hype than it usually does, which suggests that it thinks it might have a sensation on its hands.
I'll be tuning in, that's for sure – this looks like a banger, albeit with the caveat that not everyone loves Rogen's style of comedy. I'm a fan, though, and that veritable cavalcade of cameos only sweetens the deal.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Nike Zoom Fly 6 review: Everyday trainer with a touch of race-day magic
With a taller stack, reworked foam, and a versatile design, the Nike Zoom Fly 6 is here to bridge the gap between daily training and race-day readiness
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Oppo Find X8 Pro review: back with a bang
Oppo returns with a solid flagship effort in the latest Find series – its first outside of China since 2022
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My girlfriend's fave Apple TV+ show is back – it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Bad Sisters is a cult favourite, and it's back now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's no.1 show proves videogame adaptions can still be king
Arcane is absolutely smashing it
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's huge sci-fi show gets first-look reviews that might shock you
Dune: Prophecy might have an uphill struggle
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I can't wait for massive Netflix action movie with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman
Carry-On looks sublimely silly
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 Apple TV+ shows to watch after Slow Horses
Looking for another crime drama to get your teeth into? Check out these recommendations.
By Brian Comber Published
-
HBO's best new shows revealed in massive new reveal-all trailer
HBO is going big in 2025
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Love Netflix's Drive To Survive? Catch this upcoming series about an F1 icon
Senna will tell a brilliant story
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
After J-Lo's Netflix sci-fi flop, the star takes to Amazon Prime in heartwarming turn
Unstoppable looks hugely heart-warming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published