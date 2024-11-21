Did Apple TV+ just drop the most star-studded trailer of all time?

I've been saying for a while that you can't really judge which is the best streaming service purely on star power, but if you did want to do that then Apple TV+ would be on quite a hot streak. It's only been a few weeks since it reunited George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Wolfs, after all, and now it's dropped what might be the most star-studded trailer I can remember ever seeing.

It's for a new show, The Studio, created by and starring Seth Rogen as the beleaguered head of a Hollywood movie studio trying to keep the show on the road. What's seriously jaw-dropping about the trailer is just how many cameos it sneaks into its minute-long span.

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

We get a look at Martin Scorsese apparently scorching Rogen's ego, Catherine O'Hara guiding him through his thoughts, Bryan Cranston keeping him focused on the prize, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. I'm fairly certain there's a split second of Mark Wahlberg talking to Rogen, and Paul Dano will clearly be in at least one of the fictional movies the studio's making.

Thought that was it? We see Zoë Kravitz picking up a Golden Globe for, well, something, and it looks like Kathryn Hahn will play Rogen's main assistant, to add to a frankly ridiculous pile, and those are just the celebrities I was able to spot in the show's first teaser. Who can say how extensive its call sheet will be when it actually arrives?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Sadly, though, we've got a while to wait on this one – The Studio doesn't arrive on Apple TV+ until 26 March 2025, when the first two episodes will hit the platform. There will then be weekly episodes until late May, with 10 in total. This means Apple's giving it a bit more time to build hype than it usually does, which suggests that it thinks it might have a sensation on its hands.

I'll be tuning in, that's for sure – this looks like a banger, albeit with the caveat that not everyone loves Rogen's style of comedy. I'm a fan, though, and that veritable cavalcade of cameos only sweetens the deal.