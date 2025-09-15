Danny Dyer just topped Prime Video's chart with 'outrageous' 18+ comedy

Ah, Danny Dyer. The lad, the legend. Sometimes star of screen, other times star of TV gameshows – you never know what to expect next.

One thing I certainly did not expect, however, was to see D's face plastered all over Amazon Prime Video, where his latest movie has proven a runaway success – and is currently ranked no.1 on the streaming service.

That's specifically in the UK, mind, where Marching Powder has greater social resonance. The movie is set in the "profane world of cult classic The Football Factory," after all – so if you know, you know.

Marching Powder trailer

MARCHING POWDER | Official Trailer | Danny Dyer, Dir. Nick Love Only in Cinemas March 7 - YouTube Watch On

What's Marching Powder about?

Danny Dyer plays Jack Jones, a chap who rather lights excesses. He's all about the drugs, the drink, the football hooliganism, and the adrenaline it all delivers.

Problem is, age catches up with him, as does responsibility, and Jones ends up getting arrested at a rally. He needs to pull everything together to look after his son, not lose his wife, appease his father-in-law, and be a good pal to his friends.

Marching Powder is loosely a romantic comedy, of sorts, but with more 18+ content than your average. The movie is firmly in the BBFC's 18-rated classification, for "very strong language, sex references" – but seems to tick just about every box on the Classifications' site.

I think you only need to watch the (not labelled but clearly 'red band') trailer, embedded above, to get a handle on the strong language, for starters. Marching Powder isn't holding back, that's for sure.

Is Marching Powder well rated?

Surprised as I was to see Marching Powder so high up the Amazon Prime Video ranks – or, perhaps not, given it holds some degree of reflection on current goings-on in the UK – the ratings didn't come as much of a surprise.

The film has a lowly 31% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregation site, so most viewers clearly aren't impressed. But, as I said up top, "if you know, you know" – as this is every bit the Danny Dyer movie.

"Get On It" reads the movie's tagline. So if you're down for a very coarse rom-com like little else that's out there, Marching Powder could have you laughing your football socks off.