Christmas comes early on Netflix, with new no.1 movie taking charts by storm

Everything seems to be happening earlier than ever this year: summer was over before it started, the best Black Friday deals are already in full swing, and there's already a Christmas movie atop the Netflix chart!

Meet Me Next Christmas is a new Netflix rom-com, starring Christina Milian as Layla, a woman who hopes to reconnect with the man of her dreams, James (played by Kofi Siriboe) at a Christmas Eve concert. But that Pentatonix show is sold out, so it's a race against time to find a ticket. That's when Teddy (Devale Ellis) enters – and you can already guess where it's going, as the trailer below reveals.

Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At present, Meet Me Next Christmas doesn't have enough audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter to gauge how much people are liking the movie – but, given its no.1 ranking just days after its release, it's clear to see that there's a big audience for the movie already. Christmas has indeed come early!

Critics' scores of the movie are generally favourable, with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score being rare high-praise for a rom-com – and certainly one set during the holiday period. In New York City. It's got snow and everything – so all the check-boxes and ticked in getting you into the festive mood.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Given that the best streaming services have been succeeding by upselling sci-fi movies and an abundance of crime dramas of late, it's actually nice to see a romantic comedy take pride of place, to give us all a bit of breathing room. Something schlocky that'll give you that 'warm inside' feeling.

And if Meet Me Next Christmas isn't one for you right now then, well, add it to your to-watch list and it'll be the ideal flick to wile away some time in late December instead. There'll surely be plenty of other Christmas classics on Netflix, too, although we'll get to detailing exactly what nearer the time – for now, check out the best shows and movies on Netflix this November.