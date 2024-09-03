Apple TV+ subscribers just snagged a killer free upgrade which football fans will love

Quick Summary Football fans are about to snag a killer free deal on Apple TV. Those who subscribe to Apple TV+ can get the MLS Season Pass for free until the end of the season.

There's a lot to enjoy in the world of streaming services right now. The fight to be crowned king has given way to some incredible movies and TV shows, with offers to entice users even further.

For many, Apple TV+ still has one killer selling point which keeps it above its competitors. That's because the platform also hosts the MLS Season Pass – a one-stop shop for all things football in the US top flight.

That service just got even more appealing, too. Normally, the service is chargeable beyond the regular Apple TV+ subscription – but right now, it's free until the end of the season in October.

Users who are already subscribed to the service snag it for free – but they're not the only ones who will get a boost. Anyone can sign up to the MLS Season Pass right now for just £/$9.99 until the end of the season. With only one month left of the league, that's a perfect opportunity for users to catch the final action for less.

It's a stellar deal. The service has always represented fairly good value for money. At just £/$14.99 per month, it is substantially more cost effective than streaming other leagues like the Premier League.

The current offer goes one better, with new users snagging every moment of action up to the end of the regular season on October 19, and even the playoffs which follow. All of that for Just £/$9.99 is a bargain.

It's worth noting, of course, that the season pass subscription will renew at the full price next year. Any users not wanting to follow through on that will need to make sure they cancel their subscription before then.

As for current Apple TV+ subscribers, this really is a no brainer. Everyone loves getting something for nothing, and when that something is live football, it's even better. There's no reason not to try it.