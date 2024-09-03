Apple TV+ subscribers just snagged a killer free upgrade which football fans will love

Quick Summary
Football fans are about to snag a killer free deal on Apple TV.
Those who subscribe to Apple TV+ can get the MLS Season Pass for free until the end of the season.
There's a lot to enjoy in the world of streaming services right now. The fight to be crowned king has given way to some incredible movies and TV shows, with offers to entice users even further.
For many, Apple TV+ still has one killer selling point which keeps it above its competitors. That's because the platform also hosts the MLS Season Pass – a one-stop shop for all things football in the US top flight.
That service just got even more appealing, too. Normally, the service is chargeable beyond the regular Apple TV+ subscription – but right now, it's free until the end of the season in October.
Users who are already subscribed to the service snag it for free – but they're not the only ones who will get a boost. Anyone can sign up to the MLS Season Pass right now for just £/$9.99 until the end of the season. With only one month left of the league, that's a perfect opportunity for users to catch the final action for less.
It's a stellar deal. The service has always represented fairly good value for money. At just £/$14.99 per month, it is substantially more cost effective than streaming other leagues like the Premier League.
The current offer goes one better, with new users snagging every moment of action up to the end of the regular season on October 19, and even the playoffs which follow. All of that for Just £/$9.99 is a bargain.
It's worth noting, of course, that the season pass subscription will renew at the full price next year. Any users not wanting to follow through on that will need to make sure they cancel their subscription before then.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
As for current Apple TV+ subscribers, this really is a no brainer. Everyone loves getting something for nothing, and when that something is live football, it's even better. There's no reason not to try it.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!
Top tech that'll enhance every area of your life and make you glad to get up every morning, whether that’s heavenly travel headphones, opulent projectors or next-gen folding phones
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Marvel teaser shows Disney+'s most-eagerly awaited superhero comeback
The devil is in the details
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV subscription gets a huge price drop
One of the major services on Apple TV is now 25% cheaper
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV set be exclusive home of new FIFA World Cup tournament
Apple reportedly bidding for rights to major new FIFA event
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV gives every soccer fan a great free gift, but you have to be quick
You don't even need Apple TV+ to benefit
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch Messi and the MLS live in 2024
Make sure you're ready for the start of the new season
By Rik Henderson Published