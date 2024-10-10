Apple TV+ shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video

Quick Summary Apple and Amazon have released a joint statement revealing that Apple TV+ shows and films will soon be available from within the Prime Video app. It will launch as a subscription add-on later in October.

Apple's entire library of TV shows and movies will be available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video app from later this month, as the two companies have entered into a new partnership.

The streaming services have an agreement whereby Apple TV+ will become a subscription add-on offered by Amazon, much like Paramount+, Discovery+, and Max in the US.

That means the likes of Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Severance and Silo can be streamed from directly within the Prime Video app for phones, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

It doesn't mean that the Apple TV+ app or service is shutting down though – it will still continue to operate independently too. It just makes the overall streaming experience neater for those who prefer not to hotswap between apps.

"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Apple's senior VP of services, Eddy Cue (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."

Launching in the US later in October, the Apple TV+ subscription add-on will cost $9.99 per month when purchase through Amazon. That's the same as when paid for separately.

It's yet to be revealed whether the agreement covers other regions too, such as the UK and Australia.

Unfortunately, as the Amazon add-on is considered detached from a direct Apple TV+ subscription, you won't be able to watch its content in Prime Video if you pay Apple directly. We assume the reverse is true also.

Still, this is a great move for those who like to keep their streaming options simple, as you can now subscribe to multiple services through Prime Video. Indeed, Disney+ and Netflix are now the only main platforms that still require individual membership.