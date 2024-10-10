Apple TV+ shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon and Apple agree streaming partnership

Slow Horses – Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
(Image credit: Apple)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Apple and Amazon have released a joint statement revealing that Apple TV+ shows and films will soon be available from within the Prime Video app.

It will launch as a subscription add-on later in October.

Apple's entire library of TV shows and movies will be available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video app from later this month, as the two companies have entered into a new partnership.

The streaming services have an agreement whereby Apple TV+ will become a subscription add-on offered by Amazon, much like Paramount+, Discovery+, and Max in the US.

That means the likes of Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Severance and Silo can be streamed from directly within the Prime Video app for phones, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

It doesn't mean that the Apple TV+ app or service is shutting down though – it will still continue to operate independently too. It just makes the overall streaming experience neater for those who prefer not to hotswap between apps.

"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Apple's senior VP of services, Eddy Cue (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."

Launching in the US later in October, the Apple TV+ subscription add-on will cost $9.99 per month when purchase through Amazon. That's the same as when paid for separately.

It's yet to be revealed whether the agreement covers other regions too, such as the UK and Australia.

Unfortunately, as the Amazon add-on is considered detached from a direct Apple TV+ subscription, you won't be able to watch its content in Prime Video if you pay Apple directly. We assume the reverse is true also.

Still, this is a great move for those who like to keep their streaming options simple, as you can now subscribe to multiple services through Prime Video. Indeed, Disney+ and Netflix are now the only main platforms that still require individual membership.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

