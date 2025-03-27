Apple TV+ has a new show coming that looks impossibly sexy

When it comes to new streaming shows, it can clearly be tempting for the biggest and best streaming platforms to make content that can appeal to everyone. That can sometimes mean the simpler the better, but Apple TV+ has fairly consistently demonstrated that it would rather plot a more complex path.

Along those lines, it's getting in on people's increasing appetites for sexier, more adult drama in their lives, as well as its existing array of the best sci-fi shows you could hope to find anywhere. Along those lines, its new French-language show Carême looks like a bundle of fun and a tumble in the hay.

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The show will tell an exaggerated version of the life story of the historical French pastry chef Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin). This larger-than-life figure came from rough beginnings to establish himself as a visionary cook, able to do bold things that wouldn't have occurred to his competitors.

That genius made him a sought-after caterer, but also made others notice him, and he soon found himself embroiled in socialite scandals and even some spywork. That's quite a list of interesting elements already, before you turn to how Apple TV+ might have adapted and embellished things, so it's clear that the show will have many twists it can run through.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

If you watch that trailer and check out the gallery of shots that I've embedded up above, you'll see that Apple's clearly aiming to titillate at least a little bit. After all the way it ends is outright sexy, but it's only one of a few moments when it's implied that Carême will be getting around plenty.

Doing a little bit of research into the man himself reveals some contemporary portraits that slightly (okay, more than slightly) undermine the chiselled perfection of this new portrayal, but who wants that sort of historical accuracy anyway? You'll be able to judge the show for yourself when it starts on Apple TV+ on 30 April, in just about a month's time.

