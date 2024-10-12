Apple TV+ could have great news for sci-fi fans – a returning favourite is set to extend its stay

Quick Summary
One of Severance's executive producers has hinted that the show will continue beyond its forthcoming second season.
A third season is being planned for at the very least.
There's some great news for fans of Apple TV+ and, in particular its sci-fi output – Severance season 2 is highly unlikely to be its last.
Returning to the streaming service on 17 January 2025, the mystifying show will answer some of the questions posed during its initial run, but it seems there will be plenty of other quandaries left hanging.
Thankfully, that simply means we'll get even more of one of the best shows on the platform – sci-fi or no. Indeed, one of its co-executive producers has nigh-on confirmed at least one additional season is to come: "There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons," said Mohamed El Masri to IndieWire, when talking about the creation of the forthcoming new series.
“Even in season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that."
Apple is yet to commission a third season, but considering much of the second will set up new plot strands, it'd be crazy not to. And let's not forget that Severance season 1 scored 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes – there are equally high hopes for its sequel.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed. Apple is not beyond scrapping a show everybody expects to continue. Time Bandits, for example, never made it beyond the first season, nor did Constellation. While a third season of Schmigadoon! was already written before it too was ditched.
Still, Apple TV+ has had far more success stories in its relatively short lifespan, than flops. And something tells us that Severance – one of its original breakthrough shows – will continue to be in the left-hand column.
How much is Apple TV+
Apple TV+ can be watched through the Apple TV app on multiple streaming devices, Smart TVs, games consoles, mobile phones and tablets.
It costs £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month for a single-user subscription, with a 7-day free trial available for new members.
You can also get it as part of an Apple One subscription, which includes other Apple services, like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. Expect to pay from £18.95 / $19.95 / AU$24.95 per month.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
