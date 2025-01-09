Apple TV+ bringing back superb comedy many thought was dead... and soon

Quick Summary
Mythic Quest will return to Apple TV+ for a fourth season on 29 January.
A new trailer has been released that shows we can expect the same sort of in-office antics we know and love.
One of Apple's most beloved comedy series is finally back in just a few weeks, two years after the last episode aired.
Mythic Quest was one of the earliest success stories for Apple TV+, predating even the mighty Ted Lasso by half a year, but it has not always been plain sailing for the show co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).
The pandemic played havoc with the filming schedule for season 2, leading to specials being made under lockdown conditions, while one of the co-stars, F. Murray Abraham, was fired ahead of season 3 amid allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.
That series went ahead without him, but an elongated absence between it and a prospective season 4 lead many to believe it had been cancelled.
Thankfully, that's turned out not to be the case and Mythic Quest will soon return to the streaming service – on Wednesday 29 January. It'll run for 10 episodes in total, with the first two available to view on the premiere date.
A full trailer for Mythic Quest season 4 has now been released and it shows that we can expect the same madcap, in-office shenanigans we've grown to love. In fact, with Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) back as part of the main team, it could even be as good as season 1.
The show is co-produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft Film & Television, with the latter being especially important for the game graphics and concepts used throughout. That's because it's set in the headquarters of a fictional game studio that creates and maintains the MMORPG, Mythic Quest.
In some ways it's surprising Ubisoft has never made an actual licensed game, but maybe that'll happen when the show finally does close its doors once and for all.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
