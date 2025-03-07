Apple Music signs a new superstar DJ... King Charles!

Quick Summary Apple Music will air The King's Music Room from Monday, with King Charles III sharing his favourite tracks. It'll be available for free, even if you don't subscribe.

Apple Music has been busy signing up DJs for its radio channels of late, with the likes of latin superstar Becky G and Tim Sweeney joining original host Zane Lowe on the platform. However, its latest new disc jockey might come as somewhat a surprise.

His Majesty King Charles III will kick off The King's Music Room for free on Apple Music 1 on Monday 10 March at 6am UK time. It'll also be available to stream on demand.

Choosing his favourite music from around the Commonwealth, the King will present the tracks and share anecdotes of meetings with the artists. He'll also explain why music has been so important in his life.

The show was recorded in Buckingham Palace and will also be broadcast for free across Apple Music 1 and Music Hits throughout next Monday and Tuesday. It'll contain tracks by Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and RAYE.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," Explains King Charles in the intro.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy."

Apple Music is available across multiple devices, including Apple products (naturally), Smart TVs, even Android phones. You can get a free month's trial and then it's priced from £10.99 / $10.99 / A$12.99 per month for an individual plan, or £16.99 / $16.99 / A$19.99 for the whole family.