Amazon Prime Video in March: the 5 best new movies and shows

The reality is that in the ongoing, never-ending battle to be the best streaming service, every single month is a huge month, but March looks like it'll be a particularly large one for Prime Video. It has a couple of massive seasons of TV dropping, but also some intriguing smaller projects.

So, if you're a Prime Video subscriber (and I'd assume that means you have Amazon Prime), you might be curious as to exactly what's coming. I've gone through the upcoming release schedule to pick out some highlights for you, including big hitters and some less obvious options, too. Check them out below.

The Wheel of Time Season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 March

Ignore The Rings of Power – Amazon's other massive prestige fantasy drama is actually a little more cohesive and well thought-out, in my view. The Wheel of Time has a massive saga of novels as its source, and unlike the Tolkien series it doesn't have to dance around what it is or isn't legally allowed to portray.

The third season looks suitably jaw-dropping and high-budget, with some seriously impressive magical effects evident in the trailer above. It promises to continue the multiple threads of storyline that are ongoing, as our heroes try to resist the temptation of evil, and some central characters face up to the possibility that they're not going to make it all the way to the end.

Fear

Fear | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 March

Sometimes a good British crime drama is all you need, especially if you want to curl up in bed with a shiver down your spine after watching. Fear looks like it'll tick that box thanks to a really mundane setting and a fully creepy central idea.

A young family moves into a townhouse in Glasgow, owning every floor except the basement flat, but their dream home soon turns nightmarish as they get to know the man living there. He seems to be a really creepy voyeur type, willing to go to bizarre lengths to make their lives miserable, and this three-part show looks like it could end up in some very dark places.

Picture This

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 March

Returning to easier viewing, Picture This looks like it could be the next big rom-com for Prime Video, starring Bridgerton and Sex Education alum Simone Ashley opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Ashley plays Pia, a young woman trying to figure out what she wants from life, at the same time as she plays with fire romantically.

When her first big ex reappears at a family wedding, she's pulled back into doubting whether it was the right decision to move on from him. That's a pretty fertile basis on which to build up romantic tension, which it looks like we'll get in spades from this original movie coming early in the month.

Reacher Season 3 (continues)

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: All month

Just because it's not starting this month, doesn't mean that Reacher's third season won't continue to turn heads through the weeks. It'll be running all month on a weekly release schedule, but you can start things off right now if you fancy, with the first handful of episodes already available.

This time around, Reacher's in infiltration mode, as silly as that might sound for a bloke of his sheer size. He's getting into a dangerous criminal organisation to bring them down from the inside, with all the risks that brings with it. Expect tension and explosive action, just as the series always promises.

Last One Laughing UK

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: To be confirmed

To finish on a much lighter note, one series that's coming this March but doesn't yet have either a precise launch date or a trailer is Last One Laughing UK. It's gone through a whole heap of iterations in different countries, and now it's the UK's turn, as a bunch of comedians get stuck in a house with one simple rule.

If they laugh, they're out, so it's all about testing whether they can make each other crack up without breaking themselves, and the cast looks super fun and varied. You can bet that there'll be some pants-wetting moments in this one when it does arrive on Prime Video.