Amazon Prime this December: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and December promises to bring a whole heap of great content if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. Prime Video is going to have a big month, with a few arrivals that have been pretty long-awaited. They'll help the platform fight for the top spot as the best streaming service out there.

From movies to reality TV shows and huge animated features, there's a lot to look forward to, so I've scrubbed through all the additions coming to Prime Video in December 2024 to pick out some true highlights for you. These are the ones you'll want to add to your watchlist, if you're asking me.

The Sticky

Streaming from: Friday 6 December

This looks like a crime caper right from the top drawer – in fact, I've already compared it to a Coen brothers movie, something that I stand by ahead of its release. If The Sticky can summon up some of the fun harebrained twists and turns of the Fargo anthology series, it'll be doing really well.

The show will centre on the maple syrup market in Canada, as one producer looks to get her own back against the powers that control the market. Whether she can manage that without her plan falling apart remains to be seen, of course.

Secret Level

Streaming from: Tuesday 10 December

Secret Level has been getting plenty of attention ahead of its release, partly because of an ironic twist. It's going to present a series of gorgeous animated episodes, each one from the universe of a popular gaming franchise, including the likes of Warhammer 40,000, God of War, Megaman and more.

However, one of the shorts will be from the world of Concord, the ill-fated live service shooter that PlayStation both launched and then took offline in the space of a few weeks earlier this year. That'll be a fascinating insight into a story that we never got to see explored, but the others also look amazing.

Beast Games

Streaming from: Thursday 19 December

This has been in the offing for a long time, and has some controversy attached. YouTube giant MrBeast has been working on a huge gameshow with Amazon, which will see 1,000 contestants duke it out for a huge $5 million prize, the biggest in TV history.

The production has been dogged by lawsuits from contestants who say they weren't treated with dignity, but the show is seemingly still scheduled to land in late December. It finally got a trailer just a few days ago, and looks exactly as huge in scale as you might have assumed.

The Bikeriders

Streaming from: Tuesday 10 December

One of the massive strengths of Prime Video is that it often gets some seriously big movies earlier than you might assume, and a big film that I missed earlier this year is about to tick that box. The Bikeriders promises to tell a sprawling story of crime and ambition, based on real events.

It stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, and should have some really amazing sequences and performances to enjoy, if the reviews from critics are anything to go by. It should hit the streaming platform relatively early in December, and is a great option for a holiday movie.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Streaming from: Tuesday 31 December

It might feel like a long time away, but New Year's Eve will creep on you more quickly than you might think, and this is surely a perfect option for a movie early that evening. A good horror film is a great way to get the adrenaline pumping ahead of an all-nighter.

Day One is a surprisingly excellent prequel that adds a lot to the franchise, and brings back the shock of the new in its noise-based formula. Expect tense sequences, a really lovely cat and some properly terrifying aliens.