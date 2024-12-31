5 must-see new movies coming to streaming in 2025

Cinema has rarely been more popular in the last few years than it is now. Many have flocked back to theatres in the last 12 months to see warring witches, wisecracking superheroes, and a few sequels we never really expected.

And, thanks to most of them quickly being made available on our streaming devices, we've got to see the biggest blockbusters at home too.

Hopefully, 2025 will follow suit. Indeed, with the likes of Superman returning to the big (and small) screen, plus new Jurassic World, Captain America, and Avatar flicks on their way, it should be a massive year.

Here are five other examples of movies coming soon to keep an eye out for – whether than be in the cinema or eventually on a streaming service.

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A Minecraft Movie

Nothing says summer blockbuster like Jack Black in a CGI overloaded adaptation of a popular video game.

It seems like the perfect combination – take one of the most popular game franchises of the last 20 years, add one of the world's biggest comedy stars and make it as bold, brash and colourful as possible. Now sit back and watch movie theatres fill up.

The trailer holds nothing back. There is seemingly no real plot, but honestly none of that is going to matter. Kids will love this film and adults will be forced to go see it. It could be the surprise hit of 2025, very much like The Super Mario Bros. Movie was in '23 – also starring Jack Black, of course.

Don't expect to need to use your brain much on its release in cinemas in April. Oh, and perhaps take a good pair of sunglasses with you.

THE MONKEY - Official Redband Teaser - In Theaters February 21 - YouTube Watch On

The Monkey

After the huge success of 2024’s Longlegs we see firebrand horror writer / director Osgood Perkins, rapidly return with The Monkey.

Although it is based on a short story by Stephen King, we actually know relatively little about Perkin’s take apart from a gory, shocking and absolutely fantastic trailer.

What we can expect is mystery, horror, gore, violence and the usual sense of dread that King is famous for. It's also adapted by someone who may well turn out to be the greatest horror helmsman of his generation.

Watch the trailer, set your diary for 21 February and get out to the cinema for what promises to be a truly shocking experience.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

After so many years, have we finally reached the end of the "Tom Cruise runs and jumps off things" era? After so many films and so many years of the Hollywood uberstar pushing himself to the absolute limits, there is a lot to be said for him heading towards a nice quiet semi-retirement. And, perhaps a nice sit down.

With next May's Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning seemingly being the eponymous last chapter in the long-running series (well, with Cruise), it looks like literally everything is being thrown into this one.

Expect planes, cars, submarines, explosions, shoot outs and the usual twists and turns, as Mr Cruise once again makes us normal humans feel a bit ordinary and useless.

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mickey 17

There are many young, good looking actors who seem more than happy to simply take film roles where they get to be young and, well, good looking. Robert Pattinson is not one of those.

Despite obvious Hollywood aesthetics, he has thrown himself fully into roles that require real talent and don't just glorify his looks. This is absolutely to his credit.

Mickey 17 is a prime example of this. Directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho and starring Pattinson as the eponymous lead, this sci-fi tale of life, death and cloning promises to throw the actor back into the limelight on its release in April. Perhaps even showing him to be the absolute best of his generation.

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There are many that feel that a live action remake of a beloved, fairly recent animated movie is a lazy cash-in, but Universal Studios and director Dean DeBlois clearly don't (nor care).

As with the original, this features the tale of Hiccup, a viking who dreams of becoming a famous dragon hunter like his father. It seems to be a loving and lavish adaptation too, even going so far as hiring some of the original voice cast to play the live action versions of their characters.

Despite how many will feel about the remake, there is no doubt that it will do great, look stunning and will bring many new and old fans back to the cinema in June to see the story unfold... again.