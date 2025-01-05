3 obscure horror movies to stream on Netflix and Disney+

Last year turned out to be great for the horror movie genre. From Longlegs to The Substance, we saw a huge jump up in the popularity and commercial success of films designed to terrify and horrify. And we love it

We've previously touched on reasons why that was and why horror, as a genre, proves to be so universally popular.

And so, with this in mind, here are three great horror movies available on streaming services you might not have checked out before.

No One Will Save You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

No One Will Save You (Disney+)

With a single location and tiny budget, this almost wordless film is a great example of what it possible when you don't overthink things. It's just a shame it didn't get a universal release at the time, having premiered on streaming only – via Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

It centres on a lone protagonist who must survive against a supernatural, and in this case, extraterrestrial threat.

The film looks great, relies heavily on fantastic sound design, and has the perfect tonal mix. It is claustrophobic and holds tension well throughout its run time.

No One Will Save You will undoubtedly gain a cult following in time, but for now it seems to be criminally ignored both by critics and horror fans alike. That's a real shame as this is a prime example of a hidden gem.

It Follows Official UK Trailer #1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

It Follows You (Netflix)

Before Maika Monroe delivered her standout performance in 2024's Longlegs, she starred in this absolute cult classic from writer/director David Robert Mitchell.

The film is a cautionary parable about the dangers of teenage sex. Well, I think so, at least. It follows our lead as she attempts to escape a seemingly unstoppable evil force that passes between victims during sex.

The threat remains unseen apart from at a distance, and is relentless, so will catch you no matter how long it takes. That is unless you decide to pass it on yourself, dooming someone else in the process.

Released in 2014, It Follows was an absolute breath of fresh air at the time – unique, inventive, shocking and memorable. The movie gained great critical reception and it still unsettling to watch.

Now on Netflix, you can find out why. Not least because there's also a sequel – They Follow – in the works.

The Babadook - Official UK Online Trailer (2014) - YouTube Watch On

The Babadook (Netflix)

The concept of the Bogeyman or the monster in the house has been done a million times before, and most of those have resulted in poor quality, instantly forgettable movies. The Babadook isn't one of them… it's horrific and will remain with you for a long time after viewing.

Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, this Australian horror follows single mother Amelia and her son Samuel who battle a rising horror within their new home. It may not even be real as it resembles the sinister children's book character, Mr Babadook.

The movie is a chilling and deeply unsettling glimpse into paranoia, mental illness, discomfort and the fear of the unknown. It's genuinely scary and uncomfortable to watch, with tense and shocking moments throughout. It'll also leave you absolutely rattled by its finale.

Sadly, there's zero chance of a follow up due to the director's absolute refusal, but the film has reached cult status for a reason.