Missed out on Oasis tickets? This Amazon Prime Day deal is the next best thing for me

As an Oasis fan since the early 90s, I was gutted when I missed out on tickets for next year's reunion gigs – twice. in fact. And I am hardly the only one to have suffered during the dynamic ticketing farce.
However, I take solace in the fact that I have every album on vinyl, which I've been playing ever since on a loop. And, speaking of vinyl, my mood has improved since I managed to snag a couple of the best Funko Pop collectables around – and for cheap, no less.
That's because the Funko Pop Oasis collection, comprised of collectable versions of the brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, are now available with healthy discounts in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.
The Noel Gallagher Pop is available with 15% off, now priced just £10.99, while the Liam Gallagher Pop is actually cheaper, at £10. Don't tell him though, it could set off the row all over again.
Standing in his customary microphone pose, with hands behind his back, this is Liam with absolutely the right amount of pomp.
Wearing the hoodie and holding the Union Jack guitar he played during the Oasis live in Manchester gig (1996), this is iconic Noel.
If you're a bit of a Funko Pop collector, like myself, you might also want to check out the other models available in the brand's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
There are deals right across the board, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and WWE. There are quite a few Marvel heroes available with decent money off too, and the Pop Rocks range has a fair few other music legends available – including Freddie Mercury and Tupac.
Need to be an Amazon Prime member
It's also worth noting that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of all the deals during the event.
However, as new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, you can always cancel it again after Prime Big Deal Days is over. That's unless you find the other benefits, such as Amazon Prime Video, free next day delivery, and Amazon Prime Music, worth holding on to.
