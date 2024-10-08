I'm a Lego collector and these are the Lego Star Wars Prime Day deals I've been tracking

There was a time when Lego was considered a mere play thing, a toy for kids to express their creativity – and while that's still the case, it is also so much more than that these days.
It appeals just as much to adults as it does children, with many collectable sets aimed directly at over 18s. That's largely thanks to Lego Star Wars, which was one of the early tie-ins that really changed the landscape, and its popularity has never waned since.
Take the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Set – it is hugely popular, especially when available in a deal around the likes of Prime Day, Black Friday and the current Prime Big Deal Days event.
But that's not the only superb Star Wars build available during the sales period, there are some excellent alternatives for multiple budgets. And as a Lego collector myself, I've picked out a few sets that have caught my eye, especially with the great discounts on Amazon right now.
You can't have a Lego Star Wars round up without the crown jewel – the Ultimate Collector Series version of the Millennium Falcon. It comes with two crews of mini figures, from the last two trilogies and sports 7,541 pieces on the box.
Released as part of the 25th anniversary of the Lego Star Wars range, this C-3PO build has moveable joints, a mini C-3PO figure, and goes well with the R2-D2 build that's also available in a deal right now.
This 1,050 piece set makes a version of R2-D2 that sports moving parts, such as his head, and some great attention to detail. You also get an exclusive Darth Malak minifig, which is not available anywhere else.
If the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a little too rich for your tastes, this anniversary edition version of the ship is designed more for display and is therefore a lot smaller. It's no less impressive though, and is still comprised of 921 bricks.
Lego's helmet range has been going strong for a number of years now, offering busts beyond Star Wars even. But, none of them are as iconic as Darth Vader's helmet. I own this one myself, which is proudly sat on my desk right now.
He may only be relatively new to the franchise, but The Mandalorian is as popular a character in the Star Wars universe as any other. His helmet makes for a fine build too.
Not an adult build as such but nonetheless impressive, this version of the Imperial Star Destroyer comes with 1,555 bricks and a great collection of minifigs, including Cal Kestis – the hero of the Star Wars Jedi games. He's exclusive to the set.
The Dark Falcon is part of Lego's recently released Rebuild the Galaxy range, based on the Disney+ special. It reimagines some of the most famous and infamous ships and characters – giving them a new twist.
There are plenty of other Lego Star Wars offers as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale and you can check them out too.
However, the ones above are those I've either built myself or am considering adding to my collection soon.
It's also worth noting that the Big Deal Days event ends at the end of play on Wednesday 9 October 2024, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up a bargain.
Also, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the best prices, although as new subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial first, you can always cancel again before the paid service kicks in.
It's worth it though considering you also get access to the likes of Prime Video and Prime Gaming (with a big selection of free PC games on offer each month). And the next-day delivery is a real bonus.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.