Forget the Millennium Falcon, this is the major Lego deal I'm considering myself
With more than 5,400 pieces, the Lego Barad-dûr is a steal in Amazon's spring sale
If you collect Lego or just like to build the bigger sets, each major sales period is a godsend. That's because there are always amazing deals on the best Lego sets – and Amazon's Spring Deal Days event is no exception.
There are plenty of great Lego deals available on Amazon right now, including on some of the monster builds that normally cost an arm and a leg. Many usually look out for big discounts on the likes of the Lego Millennium Falcon and The Mighty Bowser, but this time around I have my eye on something else.
I've always liked the look of the Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set, which comprises 5,471 pieces and results in Sauron's dark fortress from the LOTR movies. It makes for a huge model when built and with a superb £60 off, I think it's time to take the plunge.
You can get the huge set for just £339.99 until the end of the spring sale on 31 March 2025.
Alternatively, if that set's a bit dark for you, the Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell also has a healthy discount in the sale. Also available with 15% off, you can get it for just £365.49.
Take yourself to the heart of Sauron's fortress with this incredible Lego recreation of Barad-dûr. You get 10 minifigures too, including Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, Orc, Frodo, Sam and Gollum and Gothmog.
Made from 6,167 bricks, the Lego Rivendell set includes no less than 15 minifigures from the world of The Lord of the Rings.
There are plenty of other Lego deals available throughout Amazon Spring Deal Days, including several other adult builds.
The Lego Minecraft The Crafting Table is a great one if you don't want to spend too much, as it's just £56.98 at the moment – down from £79.99.
And if you're in the market for some of the best tech devices and gadgets, all at bargain prices, we're picking out our favourite discounts throughout the week. You can see them all here.
