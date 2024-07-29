Google Maps on Android Auto set to get a boost – but for now, there's a catch

Quick Summary
Google Maps for Android Auto just got a significant boost.
A whole range of new features just dropped – but only for certain users.
If you're using one of the best Android phones on the market, chances are you'll also be using Android Auto when you drive. That's the native solution for users of those devices, offering a mirror of your device on your in-car infotainment system.
If you use Google Maps on an Android Auto system then there's great news for you. The brand has just announced a range of updates for the system, adding a host of neat new functionality for drivers.
First up, there's a couple of new AI-powered features in the system. That includes a new model which is designed to search for narrow roads. The idea is that users will be alerted to places on their journey which may be inaccessible for their vehicle, to plan another route if needed.
They've also added support for flyovers. These systems are prevalent in major cities around the world, with space at a premium. However, they can also present a massive challenge for two-dimensional mapping software.
It can be really tricky to decipher whether you're meant to be driving on the flyover or the underpass, though. Google has made steps to address this, with a new feature which will callout when flyovers are intended to be used.
Elsewhere, there's also an update which should make it simpler to report incidents on your journey. That's a big help, as users can identify issues to alert other users of the platform, with fewer clicks required.
So, what's the catch? Well – for now, at least – these features are only rolling out in India. All of the features mentioned were designed with the specific requirements of that country in mind.
Still, we can't imagine it will be too long before they reach further afield. While they're certainly useful there, they could also have a real impact on the usability of the platform for users in other parts of the world. For now, though, we'll just have to sit and wait.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
