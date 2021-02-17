Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review: Exceptional comfort and impressive cooling tech

The Simba Hybrid Pro is the "most advanced mattress ever" from Simba, in its own words. Its seven-layer construction adds three key upgrades to what the regular Simba Hybrid mattress offers, which are designed around giving you an extra boost of comfort on top, and for better airflow within. We've been testing it to see if it's ready to lie with the best mattresses.

The Hybrid Pro naturally sits above the regular Hybrid in Simba's range then, making it a simple choice: get the cheaper Hybrid and its five layers of sleep engineering, or pay more for the Hybrid Pro's seven layers to get something that's both softer on top and keeps you cooler – no mean feat.

There's no question that the Hybrid Pro is an investment, but rest assured that you get what you pay for (and still in a compact box) – be sure to keep an eye on our guide to the best Simba mattress deals to find the latest discounts on it, because Simba regularly runs some of the best mattress deals overall.

Simba Hybrid Pro review: Design & comfort

The Simba Hybrid Pro is a hefty 28cm deep, which is in line with other equivalently engineered mattresses, such as the Brooke + Wilde Elite Mattress. It's available in single, double, king or super-king sizes in the UK.

We mentioned the Hybrid Pro's seven-layer construction, as compared to the six layers of the regular Simba Hybrid mattress. The layers are: a "super-soft" breathable top layer (with improved, er, softness compared to the non-Pro version); a natural wool layer to help with heat regulation (unique to the Pro); an open-cell Simba-Pure foam layer; two layers of titanium 'Aerocoil' springs, featuring up to 5000 springs total (the non-Pro only has one layer); 'high-definition' Simba-Pure foam with edge support; and a supportive base layer of Simba-Pure foam with softer zones for better comfort for side sleepers.

Whew, it's a lot. But the great news is that we found the end result to be extremely comfortable. The top layer of softness lives up to its name, giving you something to sink into as you lay down… but just a little. Then you hit the supportive layers underneath, and there's a strong level of firmness here. Simba rates the Hybrid Pro as a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, that feels about right to us. We've found it great for supporting the back while still being a long way away from feeling hard. For side sleeping, it's forgiving enough to shape around you and still hold well.

That underlying firmness means it's easy enough to move yourself around on, and the support extends well to the edges – you won't feel like you're at risk of sliding off when you get close to them, and sitting on the edge of the mattress feels secure too.

We're pretty impressed by how well it isolates the movement of different people in the bed – the soft layer on top seems to absorb a lot of smaller movements, and then the multiple layers underneath means bigger shifts have much less impact than they do with cheaper, simpler mattresses. It's still a single mattress unit, so you will still be able to feel someone getting up or really thrashing around in their sleep, but we've found it great overall for keeping the bounce from someone else's movements really low.

And when it comes to the airflow and heat management that Simba has talked up so much, that gets a big thumbs up from our tester who regularly suffered from overheating on a standard memory foam mattress. Using the Hybrid Pro has meant keeping a much more reliable temperature, helping materially with more consistent sleep. Another tester who doesn't usually have issues with mattress temperature found it to be little different to other mattresses, so in our case its temperature skills were neutral at least, really positive at best.

One thing to note is that the top cover of the mattress is not removable and washable. This is a little disappointing, as most pricier mattresses do have a removable top cover nowadays. Simba says you could use a sponge to clean spots as necessary, but a mattress protector is a must here.

Memory foam vs spring mattress: what's the difference?

Simba Hybrid Pro review: Delivery & small print

No surprise for a Simba – this comes vacuum packed and rolled tightly in box. Simba can arrange doorstep delivery and no-contact for anyone staying strictly isolated.

The box makes it easier to move that having it unfurled when in the house, naturally, but it is a lot of weight packed into a small space (especially if you go for a Super-King, as we did), so be careful when handling it for larger mattresses especially. For moving it around once you've expanded it, there are four handles along the sides of the mattress (except on the Single and Small Double mattresses). It's big and hefty, but not too hard to move, in the grand scheme of mattresses. Simba says you should rotate the mattress once a month for the first three months, then every three to six months, and the handles help there a lot.

Simba offers a generous 200-night trial for testing the mattress. This is double the standard 100 nights, but not the most generous trial around (that crown goes to Nectar, which gives you a full year). If you really don't like it, they'll collect it from you for free for a full refund. If you order from Simba directly, this is simple, otherwise you can request it from the store you ordered from.

Simba doesn't current offer collection of old mattresses, so you'll have to deal with that one on your own.

Simba Hybrid Pro review: Price

As you'd expect for a premium mattress offering, the Simba Hybrid Pro sits at the top end of the market when it comes to price. At RRP, it'll set you back £899 for a UK Single, £1,119 for a UK Double, £1,279 for a UK King and £1,379 for a Super King

It's slightly pricier than the Eve Premium Hybrid, and around the same price as the Brook + Wilde Elite. See how the pricing compares below.

Eve Premium Hybrid / Simba Hybrid Pro / Brook + Wilde Elite

UK Single: [No single] / £899 / £899

UK Double: £978 / £1,119 / £1,199

UK King: £799 / £1,279 / £1,299

It's also almost twice the price of our #1 value pick, the 5*, memory foam Emma Original. Do bear in mind that sales are common in the mattress world, so you might not need to pay full price, too. Head to our Simba mattress discount codes and deals page for a closer look at the kind of offers to expect from Simba, and check our widget below for the best current prices.

Simba Hybrid Pro review: What did other people think?

Mattress comfort is extremely personal, so it helps to get opinions from varied sources. Simba's mattresses have been popular for some time, which means there's lots of information about the long-term quality of the products, and the customer service. Simba's reviews are overwhelmingly positive, reaching 4.5 stars on TrustPilot. Reviews praise the comfort of products, as well as the communication and timely deliveries.

Of the negative reviews, some note that they were still too hot using it, while some others had issues with the shape, usually after at least a year. However, most of those people seem to have had no problems taking advantage of Simba's return policy and still note great service, while many people who had issues after more time seem to have been able to gain a replacement under the 10-year guarantee without problem.

(Image credit: Simba)

Should I buy the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress?

We love the Simba Hybrid Pro. After several months of testing, we're impressed with its balance of comfort and support, its temperature control, and other little improvements to sleep quality, such as strong movement isolation.

The only obvious issue is that Simba doesn't offer any firmness variability, and while being fairly middle-of-the-road in firmness means it should suit most people, if you have a strong preference outside of what it offers, you may need to look elsewhere (we'd suggest the Brook + Wilde Lux, an excellent luxury hybrid that's available in Soft, Medium, Firm and Extra-Firm variants). However, Simba's generous 200-day trial is a real bonus here, since you can give it a really good test before deciding.

The price is high too, of course. For the quality of the sleep it's given us, we're happy to say that it's worth it – and it's certainly in line with other premium mattresses – but it will still put it out of some people's budgets. However, there are often big discounts to be had on Simba's models, so be sure to check for those before making your decision. If it's within your price range anyway or a discount brings it within it, we completely recommend it.