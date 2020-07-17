Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Those looking for a range-topping electric scooter are in luck. Whether you're hoping to speed up your commute, or just fancy a new toy to play around with, Pure Electric's new Pure Air Pro could be the ideal solution.

Pure Electric claims this electric scooter is "crafted with the demands of the everyday rider in mind, and built to excel in the real world, the Pure Air Pro is the next step in practical, reliable, everyday electric micromobility".

What's different about this electric scooter from other brands is that Pure is a British company and have built this e-scooter with "typical British weather conditions in mind". Essentially, it can be ridden in the rain, with IP65-rated water resistance, without breaking.

You can pre-order the Pure Air Pro now, with delivery expected early next month. We've reviewed a pre-production prototype, to see whether you should spend your cash on Pure's new electric scooter.

What you're reading here is T3's (very astute) initial impressions – we'll wait until we've fully tested a production model to give this new e-scooter a star-rating.

So, here is T3's early review of the Pure Air Pro.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter review: design

When you first look at the Pure Air Pro you might get a little déjà vu – that's because its appearance is very similar to the Xiaomi M365. That's no accident, the Xiaomi is the most popular electric scooter in the UK (and possibly the world) with a very functional, straightforward design.

Pure has taken that utilitarian design and improved it, engineering a superior folding mechanism to create a more stable ride (whilst still being simple to fold).

As we previously mentioned, Pure has also improved the design with an IP65 water resistance rating, fully sealing the electronics inside. This means it can be ridden in wet weather, and even submerged for short periods of time (although Pure don't recommend you try that and that will void warrenty).

Being designed and created by a British brand, you'll also get superior build quality. It certainly feels like a sturdy, well-built piece of kit.

It's constructed to safely carry a large 120kg maximum load. That's more than most scooters, and means it shouldn't have any troubles carrying you, and a heavy bag around town.

It features a reinforced chassis and a large, grippy deck that provides great stability.

Of course, this extra engineering (and larger battery) do come at a slight disadvantage, and that's weight. The Pure Air Pro weights 17kg, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.

We also think the Pure Air Pro happens to look pretty good, with a sleek design that's available in Black or Grey.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter review: performance

The Pure Air Pro is no slouch when it comes to performance. Power comes from a 350W front-wheel motor, designed to deliver great acceleration in urban environments. We found it picks up speed really well, and didn't feel breathless when it reached full speed.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter specs Max Speed: 15 mph

Range: 22.4 miles

Weight: 17 kg

Motor: 350 W

Water resistance: IP65-rated

Tyre: 10-inch, air-filled w/puncture prevention fluid

Max Load: 120 kg

Removable battery: Yes (tools required)

Speed settings: 3

Of course, legally the top speed is limited to a top speed of 15 mph, but the extra performance helps when climbing hills and carrying heavier loads.

The throttle is really easy to control with your thumb, and is very responsive, allowing you to accurately modulate how fast you're going.

When it comes to stopping the Air Pro, simply squeeze anti-lock electronic brake. The single leaver brakes both wheels, making this e-scooter very easy to master – right hand to go, left hand to stop.

The Pure Air Pro is fitted with 10-inch wheels and air-filled tyres. These are larger than the 8.5-inch tyres found on the Xiaomi M365.

Larger tyres have a number of benefits: they provide a safer, more comfortable ride, and they're easier to removed and service.

We were really impressed with how the Pure Air Pro performed, it's quick, capable, and comfortable, with a battery pack that will outlast many of its rivals.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter review: other features

A backlit display is nicely integrated into the handlebar, allowing you to monitor speed, battery level, and track your mileage with a quick glimpse down.

The Pure Air Pro also features integrated front and rear LED lights to help you see where you’re going in low light.

The wide and bright front beam enables you to ride your e-scooter at night with confidence, while the multifunction rear light means that others can see you more easily (this is further enhanced by front, rear and side reflectors).

The Pure Air Pro has been designed to be one of the easiest e-scooters on the market to keep and maintain.

Home mechanics should find the larger 10-inch tyres are easier to change and Pure has made sure the tyre valve is easily accessible, making them simple to inflate.

Of course, if you don't fancy maintaining it yourself you can take it into one of Pure Electric's high street stores. Should a part need replacing, then you won't have to wait for it to be shipped from China, as all parts will be stored in the UK.

Of course, the Pure Air Pro also has an accompanying app which will let you track journeys and set up your electric scooter. This won't be ready in time for launch, however, and will come at a later date.

Pure Air Pro electric scooter review: early verdict

All in all, the Pure Air Pro is a very impressive package. Pure has taken the market-leading electric scooter, and looked at logical, actually-useful ways it can be improved for use in the UK.

Performance is on par with most electric scooters out there (this is limited by law), but build-quality, safety, comfort, and ease-of-maintenance are all class-leading.

The real highlight here, though, is the guaranteed IP65 water resistance, which, if you're planning on using your scooter in all seasons in the UK, is a necessity.

The Air Pro isn't perfect, however. The extra engineering involved in making the Air Pro sturdy and water-resistant has resulted in an e-scooter that it is heavier than its rivals. Of course, using lightweight materials such as carbon fibre would have resulted in a higher price tag, so we're happy with the balance that has been struck here.

After we spend some more time with the Pure Air Pro, we'll be updating this review with a full verdict.

