You can now buy Will.i.am's Dial 'smartcuff' outright. How much do you reckon it is?

After a short period of only being available on contract, Will.i.am's interesting 'smartcuff' wearable can now be bought outright in the UK - for £359.99 from Three stores or online.

Previously Dial was £49 upfront and then £24 per month on a 24 month contract. That contract deal included 500 MB of data and 100 minutes of calls.Dial is designed to work independently from your phone - it has its own SIM card slot. Of course, if you buy the device outright you'll need to use it on Pay As You Go (PAYG) for 3p per min, 2p per text and 1p per MB of data.

We've seen Dial in the flesh. It's farly bulky, but it boasts some interesting features including AneedA - a Siri or Cortana-likeartificial intelligence helper that has the ability to learn andtailor responses to you,

AneedA can also do things like create custom playlists on the go, or recommend the best restaurants nearby,

The device also comes withi.am+'s music service built-in, boasting over 20 million tracks and without a monthly fee. So you can download tracks and stream music. Three says this data won't be deducted from your UK data allowance.

Dial looks similar to the predecessing and underwhelming Puls (also will.i.am's first foray into wearables) and boasts a 1.63-inch AMOLED screen, 3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS plus a2 Megapixel front-facingcamera and 32GB worth of onboard storage.