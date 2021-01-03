Xbox Series X just outclassed PS5 with this incredible Xbox Game Pass upgrade

If a subscription to Xbox Game Pass wasn't already an absolute must for anyone with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, recent rumours suggest that the service is set to become even better value deal thanks to the addition of Ubisoft+.

If true, this would mark the second third-party subscription service to come under the umbrella of Xbox Game Pass, with EA Games' own subscription service, EA Play, bringing games from the publisher's library to Xbox Game Pass at no extra charge.

I imagine it would be a vault or smaller slice of older games, but crazier things have happened. I always thought EA Play would be an extra tier of Game Pass, but they just rolled that bad boy right in. Guess we'll see.December 30, 2020

As reported by Pure Xbox, recent tweets by Windows Central tech editor, Jez Corden, have given some confidence to recent rumours that Ubisoft+, the Xbox Game Pass style subscription service from Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs publisher, Ubisoft, will soon become a part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

In their tweets, Corden states that the rumours have a 'strong chance of being true.' Elaborating further, Corden believes that the integration of Ubisoft+ will materialize as either 'a vault' or a 'smaller slice of older titles'. Corden also cites EA Play's integration into Xbox Game Pass as a reason to not disregard the possibility that Ubisoft+ could be added at no extra cost.

The integration of these third-party subscriptions, in addition to their landmark purchases of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media and other notable game development studios, in 2020, continues to push the value of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass higher. Meanwhile, Sony's PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus subscription services, available on both PS5 and PS4, continue to offer a decidedly smaller, more curated, selection of titles. However, this may soon change, with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, in an interview with TASS, stating that: 'There is actually news to come, but just not today.'

Whether Ubisoft+ will soon become a part of Xbox Game Pass or not, Microsoft's Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, believes that the service is set to have an 'incredible year' in 2021, in a recent interview, highlighting the lineup of upcoming games.

Sources: Major Nelson, Pure Xbox,TASS