Xbox Series X: how to get FREE games in January sale

Every month, Microsoft offers free games to Xbox Live Gold members via its Games with Gold program. The monthly lineups tend to focus on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, but thanks to Microsoft's robust backwards compatibility features, they're all playable on the new Xbox Series X as well.

As usual, there are four games being offered in the new month, each being available for a set period of time. Have a look at the games and when you can grab them below.

Little Nightmares

(Image credit: Steam)

Little Nightmares is a platforming game that puts you in the shoes of a little kid named Six, running and jumping through an oversized world. As the title implies, there are also lots of creepy creatures to encounter during your adventure. Little Nightmares will be available to download from January 1-31.

Dead Rising

(Image credit: PSXboxIndies)

Another horror-tinged game, Dead Rising is a remastered version of the Xbox 360 classic. Journalist Frank West has to survive for 72 hours in a mall filled to the brim with zombies, using all sorts of improvised weapons to fend off the undead. Dead Rising will be available to download from January 16 to February 15.

The King of Fighters XIII

(Image credit: Steam)

This one's also an upgraded version of a previous game. In this case, it's an arcade fighter, number 13 in a long line of King of Fighters titles. Choose a character, throw down in story mode or against others in multiplayer, and learn to use all the fighters' attacks and combos to your advantage. The King of Fighters 13 will be available to download from January 1-15.

Breakdown

(Image credit: Code Redd Net)

Breakdown is actually an original Xbox game, a cult classic with some interesting ideas. The game is played in first person, but it's not just a shooter. You'll be running, jumping, punching, opening doors, and so much more from a first-person view as you try to escape a mysterious lab. Breakdown will be available to download from January 16-31.

While these four games are available to download during the time periods listed, they are playable anytime after downloading, regardless of monthly availability. Note that a subscription is required, and canceling your subscription will also forfeit access to any Games with Gold you've downloaded previously.

A one-month subscription to the service will cost you $9.99 / £6.99 / AU$10.95 per period. Alternatively, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the same benefits, in addition to everything offered on Microsoft's Game Pass services on both Xbox and PC. That's $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 per month.

Source: Xbox