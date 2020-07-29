Xbox Series X is BETTER than PS5 according to this gaming legend

The Xbox Series X and PS5 are going head-to-head this holiday season, and Sony is feeling pretty confident according to recent reports that the console manufacturer is cutting the PS5 life cycle to just five years and expecting to ship 120 - 170 million units during that time.

According to inside sources, that's double that of the Xbox Series X, but Valve co-founder Gabe Newell has just chimed in with his opinion on the console war and declared the Xbox Series X victorious already!

Newell is currently in New Zealand after going on vacation during the start of the pandemic and deciding to stay put. In an interview with The Project NZ, he was asked outright which console is "better" - the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Newell answered: "The Xbox".

When asked why, responded:

"Because it is. I don't have a stake in that race. Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers so...

"But of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox."

That might not be news that PS5 fans want to hear, given that it's not exactly going to be cheap.

However both consoles have their selling points, and Microsoft and Sony are approaching this next generation with drastically different approaches, which should make it a bit easier for gamers to decide which platform of choice to spend their money on - no matter what Gabe says.

Source: Push Square