True wireless headphones deal at Best Buy takes $50 off Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for a limited time

As Memorial Day sales keep on coming we're finding incredible true wireless headphone deals that'll make any audiophile smile. If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless headphones, Best Buy is running a sale just for you.

A limited time deal at Best Buy, all colors of Beats Solo Pro true wireless headphones are on sale for just $249 – a nice $50 discount off the standard selling price. Recognized as some of the best headphones, Beats by Dre Solo Pro true wirless headphones actively work to improve your listening experience. Active noise cancellation and ambient noise filtration ensure you hear every detail of your favorite tracks while staying aware of your surroundings.

Read on to check out the great savings you can get in on today, but if Beats aren't your brand of choice for true wireless headphones you can head over to T3's best headphone deals roundup to see all the great deals going on now on headphones across the web!

Beats Solo Pro True Wireless Headphone Deals

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) | Was: $299 | Now: $249 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Featuring active noise cancellation to give you the purest listening experience, Beats by Dre Solo Pro wireless headphones are an audiophiles dream. Comfortable to wear for extended periods, incredible sound quality and detail, you can't go wrong here if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones.

Best Buy's true wireless headphone deal saves you $50 on all available colors of Beats Solo Pro true wireless headphones, so no matter what your style is there's a color that's right for you.

Audiophiles and sound enthusiasts alike will tell you that Beats Solo Pro true wireless headphones are some of the best running headphones you can buy, but of course these headphones are great for just about any listening experience.

Check out some of the awesome colors available to choose from and pick up the perfect pair of true wireless headphones to suit your own style.

Noise cancelling technology actively blocks external noise and uses real-time audio calibration to deliver the purest listening experience possible

Naturally filters in environmental and ambient noise to help you stay aware of your surroundings

Up to 40 hours of battery life (noise cancelling off) for all day and night listening of your favorite tracks

Ergonomically designed to deliver optimal comfort during extended wear and for a sleeker style

Unfold and go, Beats Solo Pro true wireless headphones can go up to 22 hours with noise cancelling on for all-day on the go use

Listen with friends using Audio Sharing to pair two sets of Beats headphones or AirPods to your iPhone

Integrated on-ear controls, easy-to-use voice controls and extended range deliver versatility at home, at work, or at the gym

