Top 3 Netflix romantic movies for Valentine's Day (and the secret code to get more)

Today's the (Valentine's) Day! And no matter who you are, or who you love (or even just like), we hope you have an excellent day. Of course, if you're buying a gift today then it might be slightly too late but it's definitely not too late to pick a great romantic movie to watch on Netflix.

Perhaps you're off to a fancy restaurant, having a cosy night in, or something in between – but regardless of what you're doing we're sure that watching love unfurl on the big screen will make the evening even better.

To help out, we've picked out our top 3 romantic movies on Netflix that you can watch right now and, if you're looking for more, you can head over to this (not so secret) code: 8883. There's a great selection of romantic films to choose from right now, as you would expect.

Pride and Prejudice

We're pretty sure you will have heard of this one already.

Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is one of the greatest British love stories of all time and the on-screen adaptions are excellent.

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen (who later starred in Succession) are absolutely excellent as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, artfully illustrating their growing romance as it unfolds.

What better way to see out Valentine's Day evening than one of the all-time great love stories.

Atonement

Kiera Knightly appearing twice as a star on this list is a testament to her excellence: no one does a romantic period movie better than here.

In this example, the story is set in 1935, just before WWII, and follows a forbidden love story between Robbie, a lowly housekeeper's son and Cecilia, a rich heiress.

Everything goes wrong for Robbie, ensuring that heartbreak and unrequited love are the order of the day for this one. We don't want to spoil anything so go and watch it for yourself.

Tamara Drewe

The newest entrant on this list is the entertaining romcom Tamara Drewe, which is loosely based on Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd.

There's betrayal, heartbreak, and a good deal of laughs along the way. While Tamara Drewe is perhaps the cheesiest movie on this list, there's nothing wrong with a bit of cheese, especially on Valentine's Day.

Plus, as a bonus, you get to watch a young Luke Evans.

