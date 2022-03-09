Today’s Wordle answer: Wednesday March 9, #263 with tips, clues and solution

Another easy answer today that if you don't get in at four at the most, this isn't your day, or maybe even week. It was perhaps even easier than yesterday’s Wordle 262, in that you didn't have to worry about double letters (spoilers, sorry).

Before continuing with today’s solution, consider perusing T3’s official guide to Wordle. We have never actually lost at Wordle so far, and in The Wordle Guide, you will learn the secrets of our success. If you follow our methods, young grasshopper, you really can't go wrong.

Today's Wordle hint

February has long gone and we're way into March, which is relevant if you want to guess today's clue. It shouldn't take you years anyway.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?

(Image credit: Getty)

There's no controversy here. Americans and Brits put it in a different order when putting a whole date together but that really shouldn't cause confusion here. The Chinese also start with the year, which is different again, but also not really anything to worry you Wordlers.

Today's Wordle solution

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's answer is Month, as in January, February, March etc.

A month is a period of time designed to correspond to one full rotation of the moon. It's a common trivia fact that the original Roman calendar had 10 months but this didn't align with the seasons, so two more were added and two were renamed after Julius Caesar and Augustus.

Our opening moves worked their magic again today. Alien gave us the N, though not in the right place, while Shout gave us H, O and T, also not in their right places. With four letters down though it was easy to work out the last letter.

See you back here tomorrow for more!