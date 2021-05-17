This Star Wars-themed bar is enough to make me want to go on a Disney cruise

Disney has announced details on its new cruise liner, the Disney Wish, which is due to set sail on June 9, 2022. The 4000-capacity mega-ship, which Disney is calling its “first attraction at sea,” thanks to its immersive Disney brand experiences onboard such as Marvel, Frozen, Pixar and Star Wars.

While the thought of being stranded at sea with the usual cruise ship crowd or potentially hundreds of over-excited children would normally fill me with dread, this ship appears to have some adult-friendly features that have me checking the itinerary.

The Disney Wish features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience. The Star Wars: Hyperspace lounge is a bar, for adults, built to resemble a high-end luxurious yacht-class spaceship. The press release promises interactive tasting experiences and signature drinks – I’m sure blue milk will be in there somewhere, and maybe some Qui-Gon gin…

The Disney Wish cruise ship (Image credit: Disney)

There are also three Beauty and the Beast-inspired dining rooms just for adults, including The Rose Lounge, Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. While for the family, there’s the Frozen dining adventure, Arendelle, a World’s of Marvel interactive dining experience and 1923, a 20s Hollywood-themed restaurant.

For the younger ones, the AquaMouse is a water ride that combines a twisting water slide with a Mickey and Minnie Mouse cartoon adventure. And of course, there’s a full Broadway-scale theatre for live-action shows.

The Wish Tower Suite (Image credit: Disney)

If you want to cruise in style, the ship also boasts some seriously impressive suites, culminating in the Wish Tower Suite, a two-story 2,000 square-foot apartment in the chimney. It includes incredible views inside and out, with its three bedrooms, library, living room and bar. It also gives you full VIP access to the concierge lounge and sun deck.

I’m pretty sure I could forget my reservations with a stay in one of these suites and embrace the dark side of cruising life. The Disney Wish will sail on three and four-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida to Nassau and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, with prices starting from $1,827 (£1,310/AU$2350) per person.