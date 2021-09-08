This Lego Fender Stratocaster is true block 'n roll

The Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster set is one stack all music lovers will love

The Fender Stratocaster is one of the true guitar icons, played by everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Artic Monkey, Alex Turner, so it’s only right that it should be immortalized in the latest Lego Ideas release. Lego fan designer, Tomáš Letenay from Slovakia, entered the design into a competition but the Lego Group loved it so much, they commissioned it.

This 1074-piece set comes with a choice of cherry red and black finishes for you to use, posable tuning pegs, strings, pick up, whammy bar and textile strap. The 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar is accompanied by a classic 1965 Princeton Reverb amp, which is also highly detailed. You can even see into the back of the amp.  

The finished guitar stands at over 14 inches (36cm) tall and comes with a display stand and even a range of model plectrums in four colors. If Lego are interested in some feedback, I’d love to see some other classic guitars, such as the Gibson Les Paul, the Gretsch Hollowbody or Brian May’s Red Special. Maybe even a few basses, like Paul McCartney’s signature Hofner Violin bass.

The Lego Fender Stratocaster is due to be released on October 1, priced $99/£99. It’s an easy Christmas present for any guitar fan – it’s on my wish list already.

Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

