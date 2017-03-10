This is your next car if you're a billionaire: the most fap-worthy supercars of Geneva Motor Show

Previous Next 2/7

McLaren 720S

Naysayers bemoaned McLaren for its conservative styling and slightly dreary aesthetic when the MP4-12C was first released.

They're not bemoaning or naysaying now.

The 720S might just be the most striking Macca to date, with its 710bhp 4.0-litre V8, 212mph top speed and £207,900 price tag only adding to the bombastic aura of the thing.

It's set to replace the current 650S and that means a redeveloped carbon fibre tub, revised body panels to keep weight down and numerous aerodynamic flourishes that have been lifted from the stonking P1 hypercar.

Viewed head-on, the 720S appears to have two black eyes, which caused raised eyebrows. However, there is a reason for this, as its ultra-bright LED headlamps fit into specially crafted sockets that also help feed the air conditioning and other cooling ancillaries.

Expect this thing to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.8-seconds, while offering a sedate and approachable drive to those wanting to use their new supercar every day, to pop to Poundland and then to the bookies, for instance.

Before you rush to trade in your Volvo, we're sorry to have to tell you that all 400 Launch Edition cars have been accounted for. God damn it.