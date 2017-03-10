This is your next car if you're a billionaire: the most fap-worthy supercars of Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini star in Fantasy Car League 2017
Your new fantasy garage comes courtesy of the world's most famous festival of auto exotica. Geneva put on a vintage Motor Show for 2017, with sleek new rides from big hitters such as McLaren, Ferrari and Aston.
Naysayers bemoaned McLaren for its conservative styling and slightly dreary aesthetic when the MP4-12C was first released.
They're not bemoaning or naysaying now.
The 720S might just be the most striking Macca to date, with its 710bhp 4.0-litre V8, 212mph top speed and £207,900 price tag only adding to the bombastic aura of the thing.
It's set to replace the current 650S and that means a redeveloped carbon fibre tub, revised body panels to keep weight down and numerous aerodynamic flourishes that have been lifted from the stonking P1 hypercar.
Viewed head-on, the 720S appears to have two black eyes, which caused raised eyebrows. However, there is a reason for this, as its ultra-bright LED headlamps fit into specially crafted sockets that also help feed the air conditioning and other cooling ancillaries.
Expect this thing to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.8-seconds, while offering a sedate and approachable drive to those wanting to use their new supercar every day, to pop to Poundland and then to the bookies, for instance.
Before you rush to trade in your Volvo, we're sorry to have to tell you that all 400 Launch Edition cars have been accounted for. God damn it.
Yes, it has a stupid name, but the 789bhp V12 Superfast might just be one of the most handsome pieces of Ferrari design in recent years.
Just check out that ass.
The performance figures make it the most powerful naturally aspirated engine the Italian marque has ever produced, while the 718Nm of torque should help propel this lighter, slighter and more focussed F12 Berlinetta replacement from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds.
This four-wheel drive motorway missile also now features a new, and somewhat controversial, electronic power steering set up, which is said to offer greater high speed handling than its previous hydraulic system.
The Superfast is also Supergoodlooking, Superexpensive (around £240,000) and Superred. Super.
Tallywhacker waving is still very much alive and well among the performance car community, with Lamborghini's updated Huracán model making no effort to hide its recent Nürburgring lap time at this year's show.
Yup, 6m 52.01s is officially the fastest production car lap around the infamous 'Ring and it's all thanks to a number of high performance modifications, including a revised V10 engine that now develops 631bhp.
Throw in stiffer springs, a huge rear wing and new carbon fibre elements to reduce the overall weight and you have a true track-day dominator.
However, the real secret to that astonishing lap time is the addition of ‘Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva’, or ALA, which is an overly complex way of describing the firm's new active aerodynamic system.
Just like a Formula 1 racer, the Huracán Performante has numerous flaps that open electronically to reduce drag or increase downforce, depending on the situation.
That explains the £200,000, then.
Those among you who perhaps spent a bit too much time mastering the original Gran Turismo games will likely hold a soft spot for RUF: the Porsche 911 fettlers who heavily featured in the titles thanks to actual Porsche withholding image rights.
Well, RUF is back with a brand new Yellow Bird (once one of the fastest sports cars on the planet) that draws heavily from a 964 911 but features a whole host of new and innovative technology to make it completely original.
There's a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, plentiful use of carbonfibre throughout the bodywork, a trick suspension system and a water-cooled twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre flat six engine that develops 700bhp.
Neat modern touches, such as the halo-effect LED front lamps and door handles that pop out from the body as you approach, make it even more desirable.
Expect it to cost three times as much as a modern Porsche 911… but then, hey, it is at least ten times cooler.
Rumours flew and much was said about Aston Martin's upcoming hypercar prior to this year's show. The British marque left many questions unanswered even at the show, but we do know it will be called Valkyrie.
It's not named after the thriller about Tom Cruise failing to assassinate Hitler [spoilers], but rather the female demigods of Norse myth, who chose who lived and who died in battle.
Scary name aside, performance figures, prices and most other details remain top secret, which is a shame.
We do know that the Aston/Red Bull project will be powered by a Cosworth 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 engine, as well as a serious hybrid system that will likely see it blow the Porsche 918, McLaren P1 and LaFerrari to smithereens.
It's also surprisingly compact in the flesh, the roofline barely grazing the waist of an average sized human, but you wouldn't want to mess with it; major small-man syndrome going on here.
Possibly this little Alpine might be stretching the term 'supercar' a bit. Why, this two-seat tiddler features a mere 249bhp 1.8-litre engine, as opposed to the V8 and V12 monsters of its more powerful rivals.
However, the resurrection of such a historically awesome badge is worthy of celebration and the latest effort weighs just 1,080kg.
With a resultant power-to-weight ratio of 231bhp/tonne, it can sprint from 0-62mph in just 4.5 seconds, which is faster than the current Porsche Cayman S.
The downside is interior space, of course, as this thing is positively teeny-weeny.
A true driver's machine – although it won't come with a manual gearbox to begin with – expect to part with around £50,000 for one of these French fancies when it goes on sale in 2018.