Is this the car of the future? The coolest, techiest and craziest concepts from the Geneva Motor Show

From hybrid supercars to three-seat drive-o-pods, 2017’s show had it all

Unless you enjoy a persistent fug of cheese, grey weather and horrifically overpriced bottles of sparkling water, it’s likely you’ve never really bothered with Geneva.

In this banker’s bolthole, supercars are as common as the family runaround and it's also the annual setting for one of the most important motor shows on the planet.

The Geneva Motor Show is where major marques love to reveal glimpses into the future, unleashing wild concepts and ideas, as well as everyday updates to well-loved models like the Nissan Qashqai and Suzuki Swift.

While the biggest names in the performance car game use it as a platform to unveil forthcoming kidney-pulverising machines.

This year saw Lamborghini set a new benchmark for Nurburgring lap times with the Huracan Performante, while Ferrari took the wraps off its 812 Superfast and McLaren proved it still makes the most handsome supercars on the market

But it was the technologically advanced stuff that had me really salivating this year.

With everything from a three-seat Toyota that makes the Renault Twizy look sensible to a plug-in sports Bentley, it was as if there must have been something in the fondue…

Click or swipe through for T3's favourite techy rides of Geneva '17