Google Pixel 3: new concept images show what it could look like

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL aren’t due out until later in 2018 but already a concept designer has created a sneak peak of what we may be able to expect. Could it be one of the best phones of 2018 ?

The video of the Pixel 3 comes from Concept Creator , via BGR , and does show of a really nice handset. That said, you’ll notice this has a single camera, not a dual rear snapper, and also features top and bottom bars on the front screen. While there is a near edge to edge display, a lack of either a top notch or total screen front would mean this isn’t really pushing innovation.

The concept does show off a dual front facing speaker setup and that screen to body ratio is better than previous Pixel 2 and original Pixel efforts. But is it as good as the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 ?

The concept also expects the Pixel 3 to come toting a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU backed by a decent 6GB of RAM – all pretty fair expectations for a phone following up everything released so far in 2018.

Read more: Google Pixel 3a XL review (early verdict): don't mourn the notch

Here's hoping Google lives up to this and more when it reveals the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL later this year.