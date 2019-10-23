This iRobot Roomba robot vac just got a massive price cut and it's not even Black Friday yet

Amazon's Black Friday deals may be a couple of weeks away, but savvy shoppers can bag a fetching iRobot Roomba 671 in black finish for £264.99 down from £399, saving an impressive £134… and the all-important £0.01.

The iRobot Roomba 671 is among the very best of the last wave of best robot vacs. It's not a Dyson cordless vacuum, but the automated service will charm some people straight away. While some models will arguably track as well or better, we know some people will simply have to have an iRobot for their superior build quality, bronzier finish and (usually) better suction.

Be quick though, the deal runs out on the 28th of October,

iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum cleaner | was £399 | now £264.99 at Amazon

You can get 34% off the old RRP of this robot vac. The navigation and suction of this were nearly state of the art at launch and Roombas are always well made and robust. To iRobot's credit, it can now be Alexa-controlled as well as by using its app. Just clear the floor, vacate the premises and set it to work remotely like a janitor made by a Robot Wars team. Talk about a house robot.View Deal

The iRobot Roomba 671 uses the impressive-sounding three-stage cleaning system to suck up dirt, debris, and pet hair. Dirt detect sensors recognise concentrated areas of dirt and prompt the robot to clean them more thoroughly.

An auto-adjust cleaning head changes its height to keep the brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, moving effortlessly between carpets/rugs and hard floors.

Today's best iRobot Roomba 980 deals iRobot Roomba 671 Robot... Amazon AU $832.79 View Deal

The iRobot app lets you control the 671 and also apply its cleaning schedule.

The box includes a spare filter and also a 'virtual barrier' which lays down an invisible wall that the iRobot Roomba cannot pass. Handy if you have an area that is just too tricky for it to get around, or if you only want it to clean one room. Okay, you could just shut the door in that case, but this is a more high-tech solution and therefore a better one.