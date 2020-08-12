This amazing Amazon deal makes the Apple Watch Series 3 cheaper than ever before

The third-generation Apple Watch is currently cheaper than ever, priced by Amazon at just $169.

That’s a $30 saving on Amazon’s previous price for the Watch Series 3, and makes the wearable something of a bargain.

Of course this isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, but the Series 3 still runs the newest version of the watchOS software, and includes many of the same features as the current-generation Watch Series 5.

Available in two sizes (38mm and 42mm) and with or without a cellular connection, the Apple Series 3 is water resistant to 50 metres, has an optical heart sensor on the back, has the option for making contactless payments with Apple Pay, and 8GB or 16GB of storage (depending on the model) for music.

A huge range of third-party watch straps are available for the Watch Series 3, making it easy to personalise and match your outfit for any occasion.

Being a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 delivers calls and notifications to your wrist, as well as streaming music to Bluetooth earphones, and recording your daily steps and activity. You can also record exercise and work-out data, which is sent to the Apple Health app on your iPhone.

Even though it is now a couple of generations old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a fully-fledged smartwatch, regardless of price. The fact that it’s now just $169 means this really is the wearable bargain you’ve been waiting for.

Check out other Apple Watch Series 3 deals below: