These two major providers have launched their Black Friday VPN deals early

It gets earlier and earlier every year with Black Friday 2021 prices already beginning to trickle in. And while you might associate the biggest sale of the year with getting your hands on a discounted Amazon Echo or a 4K TV, we're here to tell you there are going to be plenty of software offers, too, with two of the best VPNs around already having dropped their hot season offers.

NordVPN has slashed the price of its 2-year plan by 72%, while Surfshark is offering a huge 83% saving with an additional three months tagged onto its 24-month subscription.

Both equipped with powerful security and geo-spoofing capabilities, NordVPN and Surfshark rank highly across our VPN buying guides. From kill switches to top-tier data encryption, a huge network of servers and clients available across a range of devices, you can't go wrong with either choice of VPN provider - and now both are available at a discounted rate in two superb Black Friday VPN deals.

Image NordVPN - Get 72% off a 2-year plan

NordVPN always sits highly across our VPN buying guides as one of the best providers out there, ticking boxes across the board from security to exceptional speeds, as well as the ability to unblock geo-restricted content on the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer. With over 5,500 servers across 59 locations, new customers can sign up for its 2-year plan and pay at a rate of just $3.29 a month in this VPN Black Friday deal ending December 21.



Not sure? You can still benefit from NordVPN's 30-day money back guarantee if you aren't fully happy with its services.

View Deal

Image Surfshark - Save 83% + 3 months FREE

One of the best, most affordable VPNs around, Surfshark boats a boatload of features for its fantastic rate, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and complete freedom to install on all your devices with unlimited connections. Sign up to its VPN Black Friday deal and get a whole 27 months of extra security for the equivalent of just $2.21 a month. Like other providers, Surfshark offers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to try risk-free. View Deal

Are these the best VPN Black Friday deals?

While NordVPN and Surfshark have both thrown their hat into the ring already for this year's wave of Black Friday savings, we expect other providers to join up in the lead up to the official day itself.

The likes of VyprVPN, Private Internet Access, as well as ExpressVPN have introduced special VPN Black Friday deals to meet customer demand over the years. These offers have included discounted prices on plans, ranging anywhere from 1-month rolling, to longer term two and three-year plans. Much like Surfshark, some VPN providers also tag a few months in free, too.

That said, if you were eyeing up a subscription to either NordVPN or Surfshark, there's no need to wait around. We're under good authority these are the prices both services will be leading with across the month of November before going back up in price as we step into December. There's no need to worry about any further savings or freebies being thrown in at the last minute, so you may as well sign up now and start reaping the benefits of either of these fantastic VPN services.