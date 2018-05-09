The PC Gaming Show 2018 returns to E3 on Monday 11 June

Our colleagues at PC Gamer have just announced the details of this year's PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase of exciting, unrevealed PC games and hardware.

This year’s theme is ‘See the future of PC gaming’ and will showcase exclusive announcements, trailers and discussions.

The show will be broadcasting on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Steam on Monday, June 11 at 3 PM Pacific. Watch along at twitch.tv/pcgamer or see all the trailers, interviews, and segments on pcgamer.com, where they'll be publishing everything as it happens.

"For the past several months we've been hard at work on the event, knocking on the inboxes of everyone in the industry to see what they can bring to the stage. I think you'll be excited to see who shows up," promises PC Gamer's Evan Lahti.