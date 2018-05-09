The PC Gaming Show 2018 returns to E3 on Monday 11 June

See the future of PC gaming with exclusive announcements and trailers

The PC Gaming Show 2018

By

Our colleagues at PC Gamer have just announced the details of this year's PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase of exciting, unrevealed PC games and hardware.

This year’s theme is ‘See the future of PC gaming’ and will showcase exclusive announcements, trailers and discussions.

The show will be broadcasting on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Steam on Monday, June 11 at 3 PM Pacific. Watch along at twitch.tv/pcgamer or see all the trailers, interviews, and segments on pcgamer.com, where they'll be publishing everything as it happens.

"For the past several months we've been hard at work on the event, knocking on the inboxes of everyone in the industry to see what they can bring to the stage. I think you'll be excited to see who shows up," promises PC Gamer's Evan Lahti.

If you're near Los Angeles or will be in town for E3, you can even attend the event for free. To reserve your ticket, head over to pcgamingshow.com/tickets.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.