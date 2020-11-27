The best Fossil Sport Black Friday deals of the day

Fossil's Sport is cheep and cheerful smartwatch for every occasion, especially at Black Friday deal prices

Fossil Sport Black Friday 2020 deals
Fossil have been quietly making some waves in the smartwatch world recently with a series of sports-focused, cheap-and-cheerful watches that have two big benefits: a stripped-back, stylish design and compatibility with iOS and Android in equal measure. Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a Fossil smartwatch deal.

The Fossil Sport, as the name suggests, is the sportiest of the bunch with GPS and waterproofing, making it ideal for tracking both your weekly run and swim. On top of that, there's a simple, customisable dial, easy access to notifications, and a load of interchangeable watch bands. Whatever your style, the Sport fits in.

As we mentioned, iOS and Android are treated equally, which is a surprisingly rare virtue among modern smartwatches. You'll be iOS 10.0+ and Android 6.0+, but if you have that there should be no problems. Notifications, changing songs, and so on all works seamlessly.

Battery life is billed as a day of moderate use, which we think will be enough for most people; simply charge the watch over night. The Sport also comes in men's and women's variants, with 43mm and 41mm watch faces respectively.

