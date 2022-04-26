Forget Prime Day: the 5-star AirPods Pro at their cheapest yet on Amazon right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever since Apple products began showing up in an official capacity on Amazon Australia, we've seen some pretty stunning discounts on the AirPods range... and then Amazon goes and outdoes them all.

Right now, you can get Apple's best true wireless headphones for just AU$299 a pop, saving you AU$100 on the 5-star rated 'buds.

That beats even last year's Black Friday price of AU$319 and the most recent lowest price by some some margin. And it's not even Prime Day yet!

View the Apple AirPods Pro deal here

The Apple AirPods Pro are definitely a pair of earbuds we’d recommend to just about anyone. We gave them 5 stars in our AirPods Pro review and they also made an appearance in our best wireless earbuds and best noise cancelling earbuds guides.

The latest update to the AirPods Pro came with Apple’s new charging system and this deal includes the new charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021): was AU$399, now AU$299 on Amazon No need to wait for Prime Day as this AU$100 off on the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon is the cheapest price yet on the latest edition of Apple's best headphones. They're packed with features and are super easy to set up. With the MagSafe Charging Case, you get more than 24 hours listening time, plus easy storage and lightweight design.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

At T3, we pride ourselves on being up-to-date and in the know on all things tech. We thoroughly rate the Apple AirPods Pro and consider them to be some of the best wireless and noise cancelling earbuds on the market. In our 5-star review of the Apple AirPods Pro, we commented that “they sound great, the noise cancellation is strong and the secure yet comfortable fit means they work well for exercise too… they’re an excellent package, especially with money off”.

Starting off with the audio, the Apple AirPods Pro have strong, detailed and well-balanced sound. They’re a massive step up from the original AirPods and sound extremely rich and full, even when you’re in a crowded room. The active noise cancellation blocks out unwanted noise easily but the Apple AirPods Pro also has transparency mode so you can still hear and interact with people (if you want to).

For simple use and control, the Apple AirPods Pro have force sensors and quick access to Siri via voice activation. They’re great to take calls with and are sweat and water resistant for those who wear earbuds while exercising. Finally, they come in three sizes and are made of soft silicone so they’re relatively comfortable for long wearing.

Admittedly the 2021 version of the AirPods Pro aren't a massive upgrade, but the addition of spatial audio support is the headline feature here. This mimics surround sound for both video and music by utilising a built-in gyroscope and is worth getting involved in if you're embedded into Apple's ecosystem.